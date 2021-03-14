/EIN News/ -- New York, New York, March 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world of business has changed dramatically over the past decade, with more women than ever taking the plunge and becoming their own boss. With more opportunities being presented each year, women from across the world are continuing to break the stereotypes of years gone by. According to Boost Media Agency, the rise of the female CEO is only just getting started. Each doing incredible things in their own right, here we present the top 10 female CEOs to watch in 2021.





Tiffany Cheung (@tiffanycheung.co)

Tiffany Cheung is a social media business coach, digital entrepreneur, published author, and host of the Social Reset podcast. Her passion in life is to empower women and help them align with their highest selves to manifest the business of their dreams, and she has made a career out of it. She helps her clients reach their goals through conscious, intentional marketing and intuitive decision-making. Her mission is to change the way female entrepreneurs connect with their purpose to reach their highest goals.



Tiffany provides an 8-week coaching program that’s designed to empower coaches and aspiring coaches with her signature 3-step strategy; Niche, Attract, and Nurture. She helps entrepreneurs build and scale their businesses to create consistent cash flow and work less to focus on their higher purpose. Thanks to her coaching, clients go from zero to booked out with dream clients, which can be the greatest challenge for new coaches.

She doesn’t believe in the cookie-cutter approach, so her coaching program provides something unique because it approaches entrepreneurship and marketing by making soul-led, intuition-based decisions. Tiffany teaches her clients to harness their power of intention and their energy to magnetize dream clients. She also teaches them to work smarter so they can have a lot more freedom in their lives and their businesses.





Shannon DeSouza (@Marketing4Moms)

Shannon DeSouza is an marketing strategist who’s changing the digital game for purposeful solopreneurs and small businesses to truly connect with their audience, create a community, and attract dream clients by using proven digital marketing formulas.



Her approach is based on client attraction marketing, which is one of the most powerful and authentic strategies available today. Her boutique digital marketing agency is based in Vancouver, where she leads all initiatives on web design, social media coaching and launch campaigns.



Shannon’s signature strategy is based on bringing the essence of the entrepreneur to the forefront of their marketing efforts so they can build a real and authentic connection with their audience. This strategy inspires prospects to stop focusing on price, but in fact on the relationship they create with the brand; as the entrepreneur is truly able to achieve that “know-like-trust” factor.



Shannon’s professional experience comes from the software industry, where she spent 10 years working alongside some of the best and brightest CEO’s. She was groomed in both sales and marketing specialties as she always knew she was called to be an entrepreneur from a young age, and these are the two facets small businesses struggle with.



For the last 5 years, her digital marketing agency has built a 5 star reputation for helping clients become more profitable by gaining more visibility, driving traffic, and increasing their sales online.



Shannon is also an international speaker, a 3-time award winner, and she’s a passionate and purposeful entrepreneur in her own right.







Destiny Adams (@IamDestinyAdams)

Destiny Adams is a college graduate, successful business owner, amazing content creator, and YouTuber. She started her own business back in 2016 with the launch of an extension line called Destite Hair Collection in West Michigan. Only 2 years later, she was awarded a Special Tribute from the State of Michigan for her accomplishments in the hair industry. Soon after that, she continued growing her business by opening the doors to her Hair Extension Boutique/Salon.



But she didn’t want to stop there, so she set out to grow her knowledge of the hair industry and she traveled to China to meet with suppliers, where she learned a lot about different wholesale markets. This inspired her to share the knowledge with others, which is why decided to start her YouTube Channel, The Traveling Hair Boss, so people could have the resources they need to start and grow a successful online business.



Since then, she has been featured on CNBC’s Millennial Money and has landed brand partnerships with Shopify, Wix, Canva, GoDaddy, and Klaviyo, which cemented her as one of the newest up-and-coming business influencers. She has helped thousands of entrepreneurs through her YouTube channel and, this year, she will focus on showing her audience all about her retirement plan and continue to provide valuable content. Destiny values education greatly and she’s passionate about sharing it with others so they can create their dream lives.







Rachel Pekarek (@soulceo)

Rachel Pekarek is the founder of SoulCEO™ and she’s passionate about helping Network Marketers and Entrepreneurs build a profitable business online. She understands how important it is to keep a good work/life balance, so she focuses on helping professionals achieve their business goals without losing their friends, their family, or their soul in the process. Creating and scaling a business can be consuming and daunting, but Rachel’s gift is providing the tools and inspiration that will make the process clearer and more fulfilling.



Rachel teaches her SoulCEO™’s all the new-school tactics they need to push their business forward, such as how to become a MicroCelebrity™ on social media to attract unlimited qualified leads for their business.



“We are in a unique time period in history where anyone, literally ANYONE, can build a tribe of raving fans that devour our content, share our brand, and ultimately purchase our products/services or join our opportunity,” Rachel shares about her MicroCelebrity positioning. Over the last decade, she’s built up her platforms to over 350,000 followers, millions of video views, and tens of thousands of subscribers.



“Our teams have done super well. Personally, our Network Marketing organization has done well over $150,000,000 revenue in the last 10 years, attracting over 300,000 customers around the world - primarily through social media.” Pekarek adds. “But it’s beyond just skillset, Entrepreneurs require the highest level of mindset and leadership development in order to create a world class business or organization. My hope and prayer is that we can continue to equip leaders to find alignment with their assignment. And truly fleshing out God’s purpose for their life inside of their business.”





Kate Gray (@bossbitchbusinessschool)

Kate Gray is one of the top entrepreneurs and thought leaders in Australia and her work has been embraced by entrepreneurs, thought leaders, coaches, and consultants from all over the world.She’s also one of the most influential speakers on Business and Personal Mastery, having spoken at global summits with the likes of Tony Robbins, Les Brown, Forbes Riley, Rock Thomas, Jack Canfield and Brian Tracy. Kate possesses the rate ability to communicate messages that electrify, entertain and educate people on how to be the best possible leader, coach, consultant, or entrepreneur to have the most positive impact on the world.



She’s an avid, lifelong student of high-performance in business, life, sport, personal development, metaphysics, mysticism, and ancient wisdom. Her studies have provided her with the knowledge and perspective to make a real change through her work. Kate is the founder of Ancient Awakening, a company that grew out of nothing and with zero investment in advertisements. She built a successful business based on unique marketing strategies, and her marketing talent is something she passes onto entrepreneurs all over the world.



She also launched Boss Bitch Business, a platform that’s entirely dedicated to supporting female entrepreneurs who are on a mission to create an empire and live life on their terms. Only 2% of female entrepreneurs hit 7 figures in revenue, which is precisely why Boss Bitch Business was born; to boost these fearless women who want to build something worthwhile and help them reach their goals.







Margo Romero (@codecrumbs)

Margo Romero is a hardworking woman who’s been in love with the hustle her entire life. While she was working on her bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, she worked several jobs, but her favorite one was freelancing. She used to help friends and family build websites for their small businesses, and she loved it. In 2020, she decided to make her business official with Margo Alexandria LLC, under which she has several businesses, including Crumbs Media, Sugar Coded, and Romero Events.



Crumbs Media is a digital media agency where she offers web design, brand strategy, and social media content creation services. She offers something unique and she focuses on female entrepreneurs because she wants to empower women. Margo chooses her clients carefully because she values positive energy, and she offers transparency, valuable services, and complete openness.



Sugar Coded is an online boutique that offers limited edition clothing and accessories that highlight women in STEM, culture, and diversity. Lastly, Romero Events is an event company that Margo runs with her brothers and they offer a wide variety of services for amazing events. Though she has fulfilled her purpose in life in spades, that’s not the end of the line for Margo. She’s a passionate woman and she will continue to break out of her comfort zone to bring even more visions to life, including her ultimate goal of opening a studio on Long Island, New York - where people from all walks of life can come and create magic in all forms of digital media.





Carly Meyers (@carlymeyerslifestyle)

Carly Meyers is a loving mom of a boy, soon to be two, who always dreamt of being a professional dancer when she was little. Luckily, she lived her dream career for a while, selling out arenas all over the world, until it was cut short by an injury that wouldn’t allow her to dance anymore. But she picked herself up, and she soon found an even greater passion in her own social marketing business online. She believes this is her true purpose and she has managed to build a huge organization and rise to the top 1% of leaders in the social marketing industry worldwide.



She’s a powerful coach who’s passionate about helping women reach levels of personal and professional growth they never thought possible. She’s also the host of the Made For More Podcast, a female entrepreneur mindset podcast, and she’s also a motivational speaker and trainer. However, Carly’s biggest focus is to help other entrepreneurs take their businesses to extraordinary levels.



She’s the co-creator of a 14-week Mastermind Program alongside executive coach Michelle Hillier. This program is designed to help coaches scale and accelerate their coaching business online. It’s not only informational, but it’s also transformational and completely unique to anything else on the market. Carly is passionate about redefining what it means to be a multi passionate working mum. Her purpose and mission is to help women to build huge businesses online while leveraging their time to still be present for the moments that count. Carly has opened up limited slots to personally mentor women to build an online business like her. Click here to register for her free webinar and learn how you can leverage your time with social marketing







Maddison Danforth (@boho.social)

Maddison Danforth is a social media coach, small business advocate, and founder of Boho Social. She has made it her mission to help small business owners harness the power of social media to get big results. She’s focused on educating and empowering business owners so they can gain control of their social media marketing and use it confidently to scale their businesses. Social media has helped so many side hustles grow quickly into stable businesses, and that’s exactly what she’s here to provide.



She comes from a digital agency background, which is what allowed her to see the gap in the market. Small businesses were being left out, so Maddison decided to do something about it. It was time for her to break out on her own and she found her passion lies in helping small businesses get big results. She offers one-on-one coaching that’s tailored to each client so they can learn to crack the code of social media marketing and use it to their advantage.



Through her services, Maddison has helped many business owners transform their social accounts from simple online portfolios to powerful money-making machines. She coaches her clients until they can successfully manage their own social media marketing and reach their digital marketing goals. Maddison keeps nothing to herself and she shares her expertise with all her clients because she wants to see them succeed.









Ashley Matkovic (@fusionbizco)

Ashley Matkovic is the founder and CEO of Fusion Biz Co., a business community for powerhouse female entrepreneurs. She has scaled her membership-based business from 0 to almost 400 active members and she has launched in multiple Western Australian regions. Having established and systemised her business, she has plans to expand the community throughout Australia. The focus is to connect female entrepreneurs and empower them to make a positive impact in the world through business endeavours.



She is passionate about creating human connections in an increasingly disconnected world of online interaction. Ashley created Fusion Biz Co. to revolutionize the business networking scene by encouraging deep conversations and genuine relationships, rather than focusing on making sales. Ashley’s inspiration behind her business was born out of her own introverted nature.



The thought of making small talk or walking into a room full of strangers to approach them would cause her anxiety. However, she wanted to build a successful business and she wanted to be around people who had already done it. That’s why she decided to flip the traditional business networking model on its head and create a community where people felt welcome and encouraged to have meaningful conversations to grow their business.





Tasha Pratt (@tashapratt.ceo)

Tasha Pratt is the founder and CEO of Millionaire Société, and she has built a solid and successful career in leading high-performing sales and marketing teams in the global market. Her corporate career began at Nestlé before she decided to relocate to the US for over a decade. She returned to Australia to rise through the corporate ladder, going so far as to lead a multi-million dollar company through the many challenges that come with it.



When she decided to start building her own empire, she founded Millionaire Société, a company that’s focused on redefining the high-ticket industry by providing a “client first” approach. Tasha is truly passionate about empowering female entrepreneurs to unlock their full potential and become the leaders of their personal brands. She wants to help women build sustainable businesses that will provide them with the freedom of living their best lives.



Tasha’s signature 90-day system called High-Ticket Boss Babe is designed to radically transform women’s confidence and strategies in sales so they can outsell their high-ticket programs, and the waitlist is currently open. Perhaps the most outstanding thing about Tasha is that she takes big risks to reap big rewards and she builds solid relationships with clients where she becomes their biggest cheerleader. This is what sets her apart and allows her to be such a successful leader.





Make sure to follow each of these amazing female CEO’s. Each of their Instagram's have been directly linked here. Finally, we would like to thank Boost Media Agency for taking the time to put this article together. This article is Boost Media Agency’s selection of the 10 people to watch. Disclaimer: The information written in this piece was sought from the individuals, and to the best of Boost Media Agency’s knowledge, the representation of these entrepreneurs is accurate.







