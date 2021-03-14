Chicago Rap Phenomenon Yung Swerv Is Making Major Waves

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Washington, March 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No Fortune is covering the life of Yung Swerv and the recent moves he has been making. Born and raised in Chicago, this young inspiring musician has got something truly magical, less than amazing for his fans. If you hadn’t guessed who, it’s the young lyrical assassin Yung Swerv.

Despite the specificity and harshness of Yung Swerv’s raps, his music’s mix of sorrow and ambition feels universal. The rising rap star has a story to tell, one of pain, growth, and memory. Dive into the 19-year-old's life here.

Childhood

Yung Swerv, born as Tiantay Taylor, was raised on the southside of Chicago. Growing up in two neighborhoods gave him the style and flavor that he displays today. As a kid Swerv never had plans to be a rap artist, his dream was to be the next basketball star, but things didn’t pan out the way he wanted it to. Being the 2nd oldest of 7 he also knew he wanted to do something to provide for his family but never knew what it would be. Until his sophomore year of high school, Swerv found a new love which was music. During that time, Swerv was around friends who did music and he saw how much fun they had and gave it a try and that’s where it all started.



Early Career



Swerv, who began rapping some years ago in his late teens, has already begun to define his city’s sound. Chicago is known for drill music, a brutal hip-hop offshoot that attempts to capture what it’s like to be young in a dangerous city. With artists such as Lil Durk and Polo G currently leading the sound, Swerv offers up an introspective view on life in Chicago. Records like "Dreams" and "No Luck" have put him in a position to lead. He's amassed over a million YouTube views and even more across streaming platforms. Although, this is only the start for Yung Swerv.

Future And Beyond

Not looking back on his mistakes or things he could’ve done in the past, Yung Swerv looks to be one of Chicago’s elite lyricists. We’re certain that with his lyrical and melodic sound, it’s only a matter of time before his music is praised all across the States. He’s perfectly content with playing the long game to reach rap’s pantheon, as shown by nearly a decade of spitting raps. Keep an eye out for the rapper has he continues to blow up in 2021 and beyond.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7tQv0ppvNA&ab_channel=YungSwerv





Media Contact Details:

Company Name: No Fortune

Company Email: mgmt@nofortune.org

Company website: www.nofortune.org





Attachment