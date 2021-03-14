Vaccination Clinics - March 16-20, 2021

Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held across the state.

All clinic appointments slots have been assigned to those pre-registered through the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System as vaccine supplies allow. Individuals will be notified through the Vaccine Registration System or their local health department if they are selected for an appointment slot in their area. Please note vaccine supplies are limited and walk-ins are not accepted.

All West Virginians, age 16 years and older, are encouraged to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Vaccine Registration System at www.vaccinate.wv.gov . Please check local news media, social media, and www.vaccinate.wv.gov for any changes or delays to vaccine clinics.

Clinics for Marion, McDowell, and Putnam counties are not yet confirmed and will be updated once information is received.

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Berkeley County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center, 273 Woodbury Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25403. By appointment only.

Cabell County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. , COVID-19 Vaccine Center , 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504 . By appointment only.

Logan County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., St. Phillips Baptist Church, 604 Stratton Street, Logan, WV 25601. By appointment only.

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Cabell County - A (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. , COVID-19 Vaccine Center , 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504 . By appointment only.

Cabell County – B (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. , Valley Health Harbour Way, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541 . By appointment only.

Clay County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Clay County High School, 1 Panther Drive, Clay, WV 25403. By appointment only.

Fayette County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Sunday Road Baptist Church, 216 Sunday Road, Hico, WV 25854. By appointment only.

Gilmer County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351. By appointment only.

Harrison County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Nathan Goff Armory , 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301 . By appointment only.

Jefferson County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Ranson Civic Center, 432 West 2 nd Avenue, Ranson, WV 25438. By appointment only.

Lincoln County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523. By appointment only.

Logan County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639. By appointment only.

Mercer County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Training Center, 703 Maple Street, Princeton, WV 24740. By appointment only.

Monongalia County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501. By appointment only.

Ohio County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Highlands – Old Michael’s Building, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059. By appointment only.

Raleigh County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Beckley Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801. By appointment only.

Roane County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., City of Spencer Armory, 207 E. Main Street, Spencer, WV 25276. By appointment only.

Summers County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV 25951. By appointment only.

Taylor County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Taylor County Senior Citizens Center, 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton, WV 26354. By appointment only.

Upshur County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., The Event Center, 929 Brushy Fork Road, Buckhannon, WV 26201. By appointment only.

Wayne County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV 25570. By appointment only.

Wirt County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Coplin Health Systems, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV 26143. By appointment only.

Wood County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26101. By appointment only.

Thursday, March 18, 2021

Berkeley County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center, 273 Woodbury Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25403. By appointment only.

Boone County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Madison Civic Center , 261 Washington Avenue, Madison, WV 25103 . By appointment only.

Braxton County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Gassaway Baptist Church , 56 Beall Drive, Gassaway, WV 26624 . By appointment only.

Cabell County - A (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. , COVID-19 Vaccine Center , 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504 . By appointment only.

Cabell County - B (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. , St. Mary's Education Center , 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702 . By appointment only.

Cabell County – C (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. , Valley Health Harbour Way, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541 . By appointment only.

Calhoun County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Calhoun Middle/High School - Front Loop, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV 26151. By appointment only.

Fayette County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Lewis Christian Community Center, 469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901. By appointment only.

Grant County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., E.A. Hawse Health Center , 111 S. Grove Street, Suite 1, Petersburg, WV 26847 . By appointment only.

Greenbrier County - A (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Rainelle Medical Center , 176 Medical Center Drive, Rainelle, WV 25962 . By appointment only.

Greenbrier County - B (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., WV Building at the WV State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewsiburg, WV 24901. By appointment only.

Hampshire County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

1:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 15338 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV 26704 . By appointment only.

Hardy County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Hardy County Health Department, 411 Spring Avenue, Suite 101, Moorefield, WV 26838. By appointment only.

Harrison County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Nathan Goff Armory , 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301 . By appointment only.

Jackson County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Jackson County Armory , 8832 Pt. Pleasant Road, Millwood, WV 25262. By appointment only.

Jefferson County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Ranson Civic Center, 432 West 2 nd Avenue, Ranson, WV 25438. By appointment only.

Lincoln County - A (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523. By appointment only.

Lincoln County - B (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Lincoln Primary Care Center, 7400 Lynn Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523. By appointment only.

Logan County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639. By appointment only.

Marshall County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Chevron Building at Marshall County Fairgrounds, 714 Myrtle Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26041. By appointment only.

Mason County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Old Goodwill Building, 303 ½ 3 rd Street, Pt. Pleasant, WV 25550. By appointment only.

Mercer County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., John Stewart United Methodist Church, 102 Jones Street, Bluefield, WV 24701. By appointment only.

Mercer County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV 24701. By appointment only.

Mineral County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Keyser Volunteer Fire Department Station #2, 1550 Cornell Street, Keyser, WV 26726. By appointment only.

Mingo County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Williamson Memorial Hospital, 89 Alderson Street, Williamson, WV 25661. By appointment only.

Monroe County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Center, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV 24981. By appointment only.

Ohio County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Highlands – Old Michael’s Building, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059. By appointment only.

Pleasants County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Pleasants County Library, 101 Lafayette Street, Saint Mary’s, WV 26170. By appointment only.

Pocahontas County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

12:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Pocahontas Wellness Center, 326 9 th Street, Marlinton, WV 24954. By appointment only.

Preston County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Craig Civic Center, 311 Tunnelton Street, Kingwood, WV 26537. By appointment only.

Raleigh County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Beckley Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801. By appointment only.

Randolph County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., Phil Gainer Community Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment only.

Ritchie County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Ritchie County 4-H Camp, 4-H Camp Road, Harrisville, WV 26362. By appointment only.

Roane County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., City of Spencer Armory, 207 E. Main Street, Spencer, WV 25276. By appointment only.

Taylor County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Taylor County Senior Citizens Center, 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton, WV 26354. By appointment only.

Wayne County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV 25570. By appointment only.

Wood County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., WVU-Parkersburg Early Learning Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104. By appointment only.

Wyoming County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Christian Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV 24874. By appointment only.

Friday, March 19, 2021

Boone County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Madison Civic Center , 261 Washington Avenue, Madison, WV 25103 . By appointment only.

Brooke County - A (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Wellsburg Fire Hall, 12 th Street, Wellsburg, WV 26070. By appointment only.

Brooke County - B (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:45 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Cleveland Cliffs ICD Center, HalfMoon Industrial Park, Weirton, WV 26062. By appointment only.

Cabell County - A (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. , COVID-19 Vaccine Center , 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504 . By appointment only.

Cabell County - B (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. , St. Mary's Education Center , 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702 . By appointment only.

Doddridge County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Doddridge County High School Technical Center, 65 Doddridge County School Road, West Union, WV 26456. By appointment only.

Fayette County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV 25186. By appointment only.

Hancock County – A (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., The HARV at Mountaineer Casino, 1400 Mountaineer Circle, New Cumberland, WV 26047. By appointment only.

Hardy County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., E.A. Hawse Health Center, 17978 State Route 55, Baker, WV 26801. By appointment only.

Harrison County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Nathan Goff Armory , 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301 . By appointment only.

Jackson County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Jackson County Armory , 8832 Pt. Pleasant Road, Millwood, WV 25262. By appointment only.

Jefferson County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Ranson Civic Center, 432 West 2 nd Avenue, Ranson, WV 25438. By appointment only.

Kanawha County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Maranatha Baptist Church, 1 Marantha Acres, Charleston, WV 25312. By appointment only.

Lewis County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., WVU Jackson’s Mill Airstrip, 160 Jackson’s Mill Road, Weston, WV 26452. By appointment only.

Lincoln County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lincoln Primary Care Center, 7400 Lynn Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523. By appointment only.

Marshall County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Chevron Building at Marshall County Fairgrounds, 714 Myrtle Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26041. By appointment only.

Mason County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Old Goodwill Building, 303 ½ 3 rd Street, Pt. Pleasant, WV 25550. By appointment only.

Mercer County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Training Center, 703 Maple Street, Princeton, WV 24740. By appointment only.

Monongalia County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501. By appointment only.

Monroe County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Center, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV 24981. By appointment only.

Nicholas County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church Family Life Center, 422 Main Street, Summersville, WV 26651. By appointment only.

Ohio County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Highlands – Old Michael’s Building, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059. By appointment only.

Pendleton County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Pendleton Community Building, 200 Confederate Road, Franklin, WV 26807. By appointment only.

Preston County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Craig Civic Center, 311 Tunnelton Street, Kingwood, WV 26537. By appointment only.

Raleigh County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Beckley Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801. By appointment only.

Summers County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV 25951. By appointment only.

Tucker County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Parsons Volunteer Fire Department, 216 Main Street, Parsons, WV 26287. By appointment only.

Upshur County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., The Event Center, 929 Brushy Fork Road, Buckhannon, WV 26201. By appointment only.

Wetzel & Tyler Counties (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., United Methodist Church – New Martinsville, 10 Howard Jeffers Drive, New Martinsville, WV 26155. By appointment only.

Wood County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., WVU-Camden Clark Medical Center - MOB-B, 705 Garfield Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101. By appointment only.

Saturday, March 20, 2021

Barbour County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Philip Barbour High School, 99 Horseshoe Drive, Philippi, WV 26416. By appointment only.

Kanawha County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301. By appointment only.

Morgan County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Warm Springs Intermediate School, 575 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411. By appointment only.

Webster County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Webster County High School, 1 Highlander Drive, Upper Glade, WV 26266. By appointment only.