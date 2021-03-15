Ideal Homes International Helps More Clients Get Through The Mortgage Process In Portugal

Borrow up to 80% Finance in Portugal! Finance - Mortgage - Portugal - Interest Rates Investments in Algarve's Real Estate are in High Demand The Algarve - A popular holiday destination! Ideal Homes International Head Office

Algarve-based real estate company, Ideal Homes International, gets more people across the globe to get mortgages in Portugal with awards from different quarters

Ideal Homes are a great company to deal with if you're looking for a property abroad. Friendly and very professional, with bags of experience and knowledge of the locations they sell in,” — John D

QUARTEIRA, FARO, PORTUGAL, March 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ideal Homes International has continued to enjoy rave reviews from different quarters, especially as the firm helps real estate stakeholders, particularly buyers and sellers, make the right decision with relative ease.The real estate market in Portugal has grown as more people in different parts of the world look to enjoy the huge potentials of the market.The Portuguese property market has become a multi-billion-dollar industry, with more companies and different categories of stakeholders entering the market. Despite the steady growth in the market, getting a mortgage is not particularly as straight-forward as it looks.However, the team at Ideal Homes International has positioned itself to help clients leverage the different types of mortgages to live their dreams of owning a property in Portugal.Ideal Homes International helps to take away the stress and time-consuming process of comparing between the different types of mortgages in Portugal while also ensuring that clients enjoy amazing rates from banks and other institutions.With the interest rates being at an all time low , an investor with a budget of 400,000€ could look to qualify for:- Finance over 40 years:- Property Value - 400,000€- 20% Down Payment - 80,000€- Principal - 320,000€- Interest rate - 0.873%- Payment p/month - 790.07€The unique combination of relative affordability, a high level of professionalism, and premium quality real estate solutions has made Ideal Homes International the go-to resource for clients. “Ideal Homes are a great company to deal with if you're looking for a property abroad. Friendly and very professional, with bags of experience and knowledge of the locations they sell in, with a great portfolio of suitable properties. I would definitely recommend talking to Ideal Homes if you're starting thinking of properties abroad,” said John D.For more information about Ideal Homes International and how to leverage the firm’s services to own a property in Portugal, please visit - www.idealhomesinternational.com . Ideal Homes International can also be found across social media, including Facebook and Twitter.About Ideal Homes InternationalIdeal Homes International is a multi-award-winning real estate agency. Headquartered in Portugal, the company serves clients across the globe with offices in the Algarve and Spain. Led by Chris White, the founder and CEO of the company, Ideal Homes has been able to build a reputation for delivering premium quality real estate services to savvy buyers and expert investors who want to buy holiday homes, permanent residences, and investment properties worldwide.

How to Get a Mortgage in Portugal Explained by the Expert!