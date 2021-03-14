Award-winning B&B receives accolade as Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn wins prestigious Experts’ Choice Awards

Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Receives Prestigious Trip Experts' Choice Award in 2021 Holden House specializes in romantic packages Welcoming places to relax are features at Holden House

Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn was presented with the Experts' Choice Award 2021, representing the best in travel based on professional reviews

In our 35 years of hospitality, this award demonstrates our long-time commitment to comfort, food service, housekeeping standards and guest satisfaction, particularly during this challenging time.” — Sallie Clark, Holden House Owner-Innkeeper

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holden House joins five thousand winners in 123 countries as an Experts’ Choice Awards recipient. Experts' Choice Awards are presented to the best hotels, restaurants and attractions in the world and is an accolade based on professional reviews.

Experts' Choice recently announced the winners of the 2021 Experts’ Choice Awards. According to Experts' Choice, "the five thousand winners in 123 countries represent the best in travel. In a challenging year for the industry, many of the winners have shown amazing resilience and creative thinking", as is described in the announcement post. There is no cost to participate and properties are chosen based on professional recommendations. Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn located in Colorado Springs, CO was selected for the Experts' Choice Awards 2021 based on outstanding reviews from Fodor's, Frommer's and Gayot.

Now in its fifth year, Experts’ Choice continues to be unique in the industry for being based on professional reviews. Their sources are travel guides, magazines, newspapers and leading blogs. All reviews are written by people who have traveled extensively in the relevant area and who can provide reliable and unbiased advice. As a result of the pandemic, no awards were made in 2020. Since the last awards season, they've improved their coverage of more remote travel destinations, including national parks and nature reserves, which are now more popular than ever.

“We’re looking forward to engaging with this year’s set of winners", said Chris Blume, Chief Content Officer of Experts' Choice. “In past years, thousands of winners have proudly shared news of their awards on social media, by posting press releases and adding Experts’ Choice badges to their websites. We’re proud to once again provide a small slice of good news in challenging times.”

For a list of winners and more information about the award, including selection criteria, visit https://www.tripexpert.com/experts-choice-award

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award", said Holden House owner-innkeeper Sallie Clark. "In our 35 years of hospitality, this new award demonstrates our long-time commitment to guest comfort, food service, housekeeping standards and guest satisfaction, particularly during this challenging time as our industry begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic".

Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn is a Victorian boutique-style inn located in a quiet tree-lined area of Colorado Springs near historic Old Colorado City and quaint Manitou Springs and is central to all the local attractions, parks, shopping and restaurants. The inn features six inviting guest suites, all with private baths, fireplaces and sitting areas. Select suites include a private balcony, oversized tubs for two or jetted tub and king or queen size beds. A full gourmet breakfast is included and served in the dining room or in the privacy of your suite for an additional fee.

