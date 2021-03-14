New Haven Barracks/ DUI (Drugs)/ Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:21B500468

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Normile

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 03/13/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & S. Middlebrook Rd.

VIOLATIONS: Excessive Speed; DUI (DRUGS)

ACCUSED: Kayli Manning

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/13/21, at approximately at 1844 hours, the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle travelling southbound on US Route 7 at 90 mph in a posted 50 mph zone. Troopers of the New Haven Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop near the intersection of US Route 7 and VT Route 17 in the Town of New Haven. While on scene, Troopers identified the operator as Kayli Manning (20). While speaking with Manning, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Manning was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI (Drugs).

Manning was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Vergennes Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/17/21 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

