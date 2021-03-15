Iran: Resistance Units and MEK supporters Celebrate International Women's Day

PARIS, FRANCE, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, March 7, on the eve of International Women's Day (IWD), Resistance Units and Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/ PMOI) supporters in Tehran and other cities celebrated the International Women's Day by posting placards containing messages from Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) marking this occasion. Despite extreme security environment, these activities took place in Tehran, Karaj, Shiraz, Zanjan, Ardabil, Rasht, Kerman, Mahshahr, Zahedan, Hamedan, and Urmia, and were welcomed by the people in these cities.

Some of the slogans posted were: “Maryam Rajavi: Women’s struggles and protests act as a bridge to freedom,” "Resistance, yes, compromise and surrender, never," "Defeating Iran’s religious tyranny is the task of the arisen women of Iran," “The corrupt clerics ruling Iran should know that they will be overthrown by women’s uprising sooner than later,” "Maryam Rajavi: Iranian women are playing a leading role in the fight against religious extremism," “Maryam Rajavi: It’s the Iranian women’s honor to have been struggling against the clerical rule in Iran during the past 40 years," and "March 8 is a day of anger and protest against inequality and gender discrimination.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
March 9, 2021

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

