Iran: Resistance Units and MEK supporters Celebrate International Women's Day
“Maryam Rajavi: Women’s struggles, protests act as a bridge to freedom”
Women’s struggles and protests act as a bridge to freedom”PARIS, FRANCE, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, March 7, on the eve of International Women's Day (IWD), Resistance Units and Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/ PMOI) supporters in Tehran and other cities celebrated the International Women's Day by posting placards containing messages from Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) marking this occasion. Despite extreme security environment, these activities took place in Tehran, Karaj, Shiraz, Zanjan, Ardabil, Rasht, Kerman, Mahshahr, Zahedan, Hamedan, and Urmia, and were welcomed by the people in these cities.
— Maryam Rajavi
Some of the slogans posted were: “Maryam Rajavi: Women’s struggles and protests act as a bridge to freedom,” "Resistance, yes, compromise and surrender, never," "Defeating Iran’s religious tyranny is the task of the arisen women of Iran," “The corrupt clerics ruling Iran should know that they will be overthrown by women’s uprising sooner than later,” "Maryam Rajavi: Iranian women are playing a leading role in the fight against religious extremism," “Maryam Rajavi: It’s the Iranian women’s honor to have been struggling against the clerical rule in Iran during the past 40 years," and "March 8 is a day of anger and protest against inequality and gender discrimination.”
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
March 9, 2021
