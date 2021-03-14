Official Handing Over between the outgoing and incoming Deputy Chairperson of the AUC

The official handing over ceremony for the End of Term Report from the outgoing Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mr. Kwesi Quartey to the incoming Deputy Chairperson, H.E. Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, took place today 12 March 2021, at the headquarters of the African Union Commission (AUC) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The ceremony took place in the presence of H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the AU Commission, and the Commissioners.

Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat in his remarks thanked the outgoing Deputy Chairperson Amb. Kwesi Quartey for the commendable job done during his tenure. He emphasized on his commitment to serve the AU Commission with loyalty as Deputy Chair and concluded by urging everyone to do their best to attain inclusive and sustainable economic growth and development encapsulated in Agenda 2063.

The outgoing Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Amb. Kwesi Quartey expressed his gratitude to distinguished ladies, who continue to break the glass ceiling, and inspiring all young African ladies. He emphasized that education remains the master key. “Allow me to express my gratitude to Chairperson Dr. Moussa Faki Mahamat for his able leadership of our Commission during the past four years 2017 to 2021. Same appreciation goes to colleague Commissioners for their team spirit, your team work and total dedication to the cause and in the service of our Union,” said Amb. Kwesi Quartey.

Amb. Kwesi Quartey highlighted some initiatives undertaken under his term of office, that have led to attainment of key measures aimed at ensuring effective and efficient management of the AU Commission including: the establishment of the Internal Accountability Committee (IAC); the creation and launch of an Audit Recommendations Tracking System (ARTS); the Commission’s compliance with the 7-Pillar Institutional Assessment; AU Financial Management aligned to the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) and Golden Rules established by the 15 Ministers of Financing of the Union; the launch of the AU e-Learning Project within the AUC Learning & Development Unit; Development of an AU Budget Manual; and the Support and assistance to AUC COVID-19 Response Strategy to mention but a few.

Amb. Kwesi Quartey concluded by congratulating Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa for her well-deserved election. “To my dear sister, Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, I wish to take this opportunity to, once again, congratulate you on your well-deserved election. Your rich experience in corporate finance and administration brings more hope to our Commission and our hard-working staff to continue in implementing the administrative and financial reforms, so much required to meet our aspirations and create the Africa we want” He said.

H.E. Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa in her acceptance statement said she is happy to join a new Commission. “This is a new Commission and a new structure and new spirit and energy. We will deliver and meet expectations”. She underlined. The incoming Deputy Chair also reiterated her commitment and appreciation for the team work of the AU Commission.

About the End of Term Report

The report highlights key milestones achieved and challenges confronted by the outgoing Commission during its mandate from 2017-2020. The report provides reflections on lessons learnt in the implementation of Agenda 2063 and its Flagship Projects as well as on Institutional Reform. It also proffers recommendations for consideration by the incoming Commission and Member States on the way forward, towards strengthening the Union and delivering on “the Africa We Want”.

The End of Term Report also presents how the political and socio-economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic have been far reaching. The Union’s resolve to confront common challenges has been reaffirmed and manifests in the response, which has been exemplary. It has equally pushed the Commission to adapt and innovate its working methods, processes and modalities, embracing technology and innovation. Despite the challenges, it has presented the Commission with an opportunity to adjust its priorities, as well as enhance efficiency and effectiveness. COVID 19 has reaffirmed the AU’s resolve to focus on strengthening the Union’s capacities and self-reliance for sustainable development including in dealing with pandemics, emergencies, and emerging threats. With political commitment, innovation, and a focus on implementation of Agenda 2063 priorities, regional integration, sustainable peace and development are within reach.

The End of Term Report can be accessed @ https://bit.ly/3eClfWD.