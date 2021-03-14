Matrix PR rings in Q1 with multiple tech client wins and industry accolades

Matrix PR CEO Hilmarie Hutchison Jack Pearce, co-founder of MEPRA Matrix PR wins PRCA Best PR Campaign Award 2021: B2B

The agency won the Best PR Campaign Award: B2B at the Regional PRCA MENA Awards 2021

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai-based public relations agency Matrix PR announced a successful Q1 in 2021 with another prestigious award and four new client wins.

The agency remains popular with European brands with the likes of Acronis and Milestone on its roster. The agency has been focusing on tech and B2B businesses in 2021 with the addition of homegrown digital signage giants Pixcom. Dabur and Kaya Skin Clinic are other recent notable additions to the agency folio.

A force to reckon with in the regional PR arena since 1999, Matrix PR continues to be among the leading boutique communications agencies in the Middle East that has prominently and repeatedly been feted not just for its industry-changing PR campaigns but for contribution to the industry.

This week, the agency won the award for the Best PR Campaign: B2B at the Regional PRCA MENA Awards 2021. This follows on the recent Silver Award for Best Crisis Communications/Issues Management Strategy at the Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) Awards in December 2020. Matrix PR has firmly cemented its position as a respected B2B/B2C communications solutions partner mostly for its unrivaled story-telling capability, which continues to bring desired results for clients.

With its culturally diverse team of seasoned PR practitioners and digital marketing experts, Matrix PR has also successfully run bespoke PR campaigns with brands from the far East including China such as Beautiful China, Vigo App, Tecno Mobile, Abu Chacha, among others.

“We are delighted to be celebrated and recognized among the best in the industry. It demonstrates the continued confidence of not just Middle East companies but also European, Chinese and Israeli brands to invest in Matrix as their PR partners. We continue to ensure that our clients are communicating effectively to grow their businesses. Our work speaks for itself,” said Hilmarie Hutchison, chief executive officer, Matrix Public Relations.

Since its inception in 1999 by renowned PR guru and Founder Member of MEPRA, Jack Pearce, Matrix PR continues to be a leading independent boutique agency for international and European brands in the region. The agency has worked with notable brands such as Delta Airlines, Saxo Bank, Steve Madden, and Fitness First.

Matrix PR also boasts of tried and tested crisis communication expertise having handled numerous crisis communication assignments for local and international clients - projects that also won the agency two prestigious awards for crisis communication campaigns.

