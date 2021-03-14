Russian Minister of Agriculture Appreciates Businessman Ghassan Aboud
I am very honoured to have met the Deputy Minister and his commitment to the companies from Russia and developing new markets for Russian companies in the F&B industries.”DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Arab Emirates, Dubai, March 11, 2021: A high-level meeting took place in Dubai between the Russian business delegation from the food and beverage industry led by His Excellency, Mr. Sergy Levin, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation and representatives of Ghassan Aboud Group, the multi-business international conglomerate based out of UAE, led by its Chairman, Ghassan Aboud.
Ghassan Aboud welcomed the Deputy Minister to the meeting held at the Dubai World Trade Center, on the side-lines of Gulfood 2021, the food industries premier event in the region.
The Russian delegation consisted of companies from the meat, poultry and water bottling industry, including Miratorg, Damate, Lunskoye Sea etc. It also had representatives of the National Union of Poultry Producers and the State Development Board of the Russian Federation.
The meeting commenced with a round of formal introductions and exchange of pleasantries amongst delegates.
The Minister expressed his gratitude for the conglomerate's interest in Russian companies, especially companies involved in the food industry.
Ghassan Aboud appreciated the Russian government’s commitment to its food industry. He emphasised that the current pandemic had provided an increased interest in food and beverages sourcing from the Russian Federation, giving UAE companies an opportunity to diversify its sourcing., "I am very honoured to have met the Deputy Minister and his commitment to the companies from Russia and developing new markets for Russian companies in the F&B industries."
Ghassan Aboud Group is committed to investing in the food value chain both upstream in production and processing and downstream in trading and distribution, both physical and digital in the UAE. This enables the group to offer an increased variety of products in the UAE and the GCC market.
Yusuf Tambawala Vice President - Corporate Development at Ghassan Aboud Group introduced Ghassan Aboud Group in a brief presentation and presented its credentials in the food value chain. This was followed by a brief introduction by Angelo Djaffardjee, CEO, Food Distribution on the different businesses within food and Ahmad Aboud, SVP Finance on the group’s investment strategy in the food value chain.
The Minister invited the Russian Delegation to present their credentials and introduce each of their businesses. The meeting was followed by a networking engagement at the Olive Country and BuyGro stand in the Gulfood event. Ghassan Aboud Group continues to diversify its sourcing in the food industry and the Russian Federation can become a single largest source for commodities.
About Ghassan Aboud Group
Established in 1994, the Ghassan Aboud Group operates from its global headquarters in the United Arab Emirates with business operations in Australia, Belgium, Jordan, and Turkey. The group is a diversified conglomerate engaged in automotive, hospitality, pastoral, real estate, trade and distribution, logistics, retail, catering, healthcare, media and art production businesses.
