Celebrating the Birthday of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born March 13, 1911, L. Ron Hubbard once remarked that there are only two tests of a life well lived: "Did he do what he intended? and Were people glad he lived?" In testament to his accomplishment of these tests are his more than 10,000 authored works and 3,000 recorded lectures in Dianetics and Scientology and the hundreds of millions whose lives have been bettered because he lived.

Smithsonian Magazine listed L. Ron Hubbard among the 11 most influential religious figures in American history and one of the 100 most significant Americans of all time.

Publishers Weekly called his seminal work, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, "perhaps the best-selling non-Christian book of all time in the West," and bestowed its Century Award on the book for appearing on its bestseller list for more than 100 weeks.

His discoveries in the field of the mind, spirit and life have empowered men, women and children from all walks of life. These breakthroughs have freed the addict from drugs, transformed illiteracy into comprehension and restored self-respect and decency. Founder of the only major religion to emerge in the 20th century, millions follow his path to greater ability and spiritual freedom.

"I like to help others and count it as my greatest pleasure in life to see a person free himself of the shadows which darken his days," he wrote in describing his own philosophy.

"These shadows look so thick to him and weigh him down so that when he finds they are shadows and that he can see through them, walk through them and be again in the sun, he is enormously delighted. And I am afraid I am just as delighted as he is."

One of the best ways to get to know L. Ron Hubbard is by reading his books. There is also the Scientology Network, which was announced at the annual celebration of his birthday in 2018 and began broadcasting the following day.

Airing 24/7, the network aims to satisfy the overwhelming curiosity about the religion and its founder as evidenced by the fact that every six seconds, someone searches the question "What is Scientology?" A new genre of religious broadcasting, the network includes original programs including a three-part series L. Ron Hubbard: In His Own Voice, a number of his most popular articles and several of his books on film. The Network also takes viewers into the everyday lives of Scientologists, the Church as an institution and its organizations. It airs at DIRECTV 320 in the U.S. and streams at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.