Comprehensive Template Tree Service Contracts Reveal Top, Industry-Leader Secrets

Professionally made tree service contracts help business owners to inject confidence into their customer’s minds.

GRAND MARAIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sean “Red Beard” Klongerbo is changing the tree service landscape with his comprehensive template tree service contracts Sean is a professional and hardworking S-212 Certified Chainsaw Operator, Wildfire Mitigation Specialist, Diesel Mechanic and owner of Red Beard Cutting and Clearing - boasting over a decade of experience as a self-made entrepreneur. A man of many talents, Sean is best described as an entrepreneurial warrior, working with his team to provide quality services for his clients by maintaining a keen eye, attention to detail, and effective communication. Additionally, Sean strives to give back to his community, particularly through mentorship and coaching within the tree service industry.In his most recent act of mentorship, Sean is releasing critical industry secrets to colleagues around the world with his template tree service contracts. The contracts provide other tree service entrepreneurs with a clear-cut scope of work and concise and industry-specific, terms and conditions – all within one professional format.“Running a tree service is hard and it becomes even harder if you don’t have a back log of jobs or a proven sales system to close more deals at higher margins,” Sean says. “Additionally, long-winded contracts oftentimes leave both entrepreneurs and customers confused and uninformed, which is dangerous in our industry. With my tree service contracts, however, you’ll get the freedom to do each job on your own time, under your own conditions, and with increased safety, assurance, and organization. My closing rate is 95% because of my sales experience and implementation of my contracts and yours can be, too. It’s time to quit gambling with your tree service and start getting the deals you need to realize your true potential.”Sean’s tree service contracts can be purchased for $97 and includes three key documents to help tree service entrepreneurs close deals at higher margins:● Contract agreement● Project agreement● Sub-contractor agreementAdditionally, Sean is also including a free demo call to those who purchase the package to ensure they are confident in using them in their business.For more information about Sean’s tree service contracts, or to purchase, please visit https://redbeard.work/contracts About Sean “Red Beard” KlongerboSean “Red Beard” Klongerbo is an Arborist and Wildfire Manager with over a decade of experience in the industry. As founder of Red Beard C&C, Sean strives to help others in his industry not only survive but thrive in both their personal life and business. Sean passionately services his clients with extensive knowledge regarding the ownership and operations of a tree service business. He is consistently expanding his skill set and staying on top of trends and up-to-date strategies.