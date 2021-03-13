Governor Abbott Responds To Lt. Governor’s Letter

March 12, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

"As a former Texas Supreme Court Justice and former Attorney General, I agree with the position of the PUC Chair about his inability to take the action you requested," reads the letter. "You asked that I 'intervene to ensure the right thing is done.' The Governor does not have independent authority to accomplish the goals you seek. The only entity that can authorize the solution you want is the legislature itself. That is why I made this issue an emergency item for the legislature to consider this session."

View the Governor's letter.