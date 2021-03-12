Update on Odors in Lancaster and York Counties

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 12, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is actively investigating the source or sources of strong and persistent odors in Lancaster and York counties. DHEC has met and continues to meet with officials from New Indy Containerboard facility in Catawba and with officials of nearby wastewater treatments plants. DHEC also is working with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to investigate possible odors from wastewater treatment plants across the border in North Carolina.

To assist DHEC in its investigation, citizens are encouraged to provide specific details of odor observations through the methods provided below.

Submit a report of specific details of an odor detected in that area at https://scdhec.gov/LancasterYorkOdorReports

Submit questions related to the odor investigation to LancasterYorkOdorReports@dhec.sc.gov

DHEC and local partners continue to work to resolve this nuisance. DHEC is investigating all concerns and remains committed to providing information to those affected by these odors.

