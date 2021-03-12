Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,756 in the last 365 days.

Update on Odors in Lancaster and York Counties

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 12, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is actively investigating the source or sources of strong and persistent odors in Lancaster and York counties. DHEC has met and continues to meet with officials from New Indy Containerboard facility in Catawba and with officials of nearby wastewater treatments plants. DHEC also is working with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to investigate possible odors from wastewater treatment plants across the border in North Carolina.

To assist DHEC in its investigation, citizens are encouraged to provide specific details of odor observations through the methods provided below.

Submit a report of specific details of an odor detected in that area at https://scdhec.gov/LancasterYorkOdorReports 

Submit questions related to the odor investigation to LancasterYorkOdorReports@dhec.sc.gov 

DHEC and local partners continue to work to resolve this nuisance. DHEC is investigating all concerns and remains committed to providing information to those affected by these odors.  

###

You just read:

Update on Odors in Lancaster and York Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.