Traffic Alert: Major Weekend Closure of FM 2100

HOUSTON – As part of the overall expansion of FM 2100 in the Crosby, Texas area, the Texas Department of Transportation will close the northbound and southbound lanes of FM 2100 between Old Atascocita Road and FM 1960 starting on Friday, March 19 at 1 a.m. until Tuesday, March 23 at 5 a.m.

This closure will facilitate the removal and replacement of the existing Union Pacific railroad track, as well as the placement of new planking. This work will accommodate the widening and lane assignments for the new FM 2100 roadway. The work is being performed by Union Pacific on their railroad line just south of FM 1960. 

Motorists should avoid the area and seek an an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control. A detailed map is attached. 

Additional road closure information will be posted at www.houstontranstar.org. For more information, contact Danny Perez at (713) 802-5077.  Follow us on Twitter: TxDOTHouston, Instagram: TxDOTHouston and Facebook: TxDOTHouston.

