IQE Establishes Collaboration with ITTx to Realize Greater Growth and Development

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, March 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQE Limited, a leading technology firm focused on research, development and applications of cutting-edge technologies, particularly in the fields of Big Data and DeFi, has entered into a strategic partnership with the ITTx token to realize greater growth and development.



The collaboration would involve extensive operational integration of the ITTx token into IQE Limited's business operations by making the ITTx its official blockchain partner, marking a significant step forward for both organizations and would be highly beneficial to both parties.

Through this strategic partnership, IQE Limited would be able to leverage on the ITTx's blockchain ecosystem, its technical expertise in the building and maintenance of platforms within a blockchain ecosystem as well as infrastructure to support future growth and development.

Most notably, this partnership entails the integration of IQE Limited's video sharing APP, ZING+, which has over 4 million downloads, almost 1 million Daily Active Users (DAU), over 260 influencers and partnerships with numerous well-known artistes, with the ITTx's blockchain ecosystem. This in turn would enable IQE's ZING+ APP to gain access to a sizeable community and further expand base of users.

Industry obervers strongly believe that IQE Limited's deep collaboration with ITTx in key areas would transform the company's business operations and create greater value for its stakeholders. The partnership also highlights confidence in IQE Limited's capabilities to maintain its position as a leading player in the DeFi and Big Data sectors.

"The ITTx ecosystem has had real and enduring impact on the blockchain and digital assets realms. Their focus on innovation in a rapidly changing market will create new opportunities for its stakeholders," said Richard Kranenborg, Managing Director of IQE Limited. "We are extremely excited about this partnership and we are confident that it would help accelerate growth in today's digital economy."

Media contact

Company: IQE Limited

Contact: Carl Lee, PR Representative

Telephone: +8619878087665

E-mail: carl@mail-iqe.com

Website: https://iqe-treasure.com/

Address: 18B02-A, Anlian Building, 4018 Jintian Road, Futian District, Shenzhen, China (518038)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36e10f2c-6b5c-4a9d-953a-eff6596f7b42