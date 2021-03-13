Route 28 Drilling Next Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 28 in various municipalities in Allegheny County will begin Monday night, March 15 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions for drilling work will occur from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night according to the following schedule:

Monday, March 15 – Kittanning Street ramp to southbound Route 8 will close. Traffic will be detoured.

Tuesday, March 16 – Southbound Route 28 near Fox Chapel Road in O’Hara Township

Wednesday, March 17 – Southbound Route 28 near Canal Street in Sharpsburg Borough

Thursday, March 18 – Northbound Route 28 near South Oak Hill Road in O’Hara Township

Friday, March 19 – Northbound Route 28 near Powers Run Road in O’Hara Township

Posted Detour

Kittanning Street Ramp to Southbound Route 8

From the intersection of Kittanning Street and Butler Street, take Crescent Street north

Turn right onto Grant Street

Turn right onto southbound Route 8

Follow southbound Route 8 back to the closed ramp

End detour

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #