State Board Hears from Panel on Budget & At-Risk Funding

Washington, DC—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. As the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak continues to spread globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov. Members of the public wishing to provide testimony during the public meeting should email the State Board a copy of their written testimony [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021.

After drafting a letter to Mayor Bowser regarding the Fiscal Year 2022 budget and financial plan last month, the State Board will discuss the reduction of available federal and state funds for important and necessary educational programs in the District. The State Board will hear from a panel to discuss budget priorities and at-risk funding:

National Women’s History Month increases awareness of the issues that women face due to historic and current systemic sexism, discrimination, and marginalization. The State Board recognizes and values the importance of culturally sustaining pedagogy, anti-sexism, and women’s voices as important elements of equity and excellence in education and celebrates the culture, contributions, achievements, and history of women of every age, race, ethnicity, and economic background.

Music in Schools Month is an annual celebration during March which engages music educators, students, and communities from around the country in promoting the benefits of music education programs in schools. Due to the pandemic, schools are faced with budgetary and safety constraints that threaten the existence of the arts—like music in schools. Now more than ever it is imperative to recognize the social and emotional benefits of music influence on a well-rounded education. The State Board recognizes and celebrates the 36th annual Music In Our Schools Month and the thousands of educators and students in the District who bring the joy of music to our city.

National Social Workers Month increases awareness of the ways social workers have supported public needs, including responding to increased mental and behavioral health crisis and rapidly pivoting to telehealth services to ensure the most vulnerable populations continue to be supported. The State Board recognizes, supports, and celebrates the thousands of social work professionals in the District, especially those supporting our families, students, and teachers during this difficult time.

Nannie Helen Burroughs spent her life committed to improving educational opportunities for Black women and girls. Burroughs was a committed civil rights activist who organized against lynching, advocated for women’s suffrage, and improved labor conditions for domestic workers. Burroughs was also a dedicated educator, suffragist, and civil rights activist who uplifted the Black community and challenged racial and gender discrimination throughout her life. Burroughs opened the National Training School for Women and Girls in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Ward 7 in 1909. This was the first school in the United States to offer a broad and rigorous academic curriculum, religious instruction, vocational training, and a boarding facility to its students. The State Board formally recognizes the life and legacy of Nannie Helen Burroughs, her unwavering commitment to equity and justice, and her significant contributions to improving the lives of generations of Black students.

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Approval of the Agenda & Minutes

IV. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

V. Comments from the State Superintendent of Education

VI. Ceremonial Resolutions

i. CR21-3 National Women's History Month

ii. CR21-4 Music in Schools Month

iii. CR21-5 Social Workers Month

iv. CR21-6 Nannie Helen Burroughs

VII. Public Comments

i. Written Testimony

ii. Laura Fuchs

iii. Jen Kane

iv. Cheril Perez

v. Fatima Toor

vi. Annie Wright

vii. Gricell Medley

viii. Ash Nicholes

VIII. Budget Priorities & At-Risk Funding

IX. Administrative Items (VOTE)

i. All-Teacher Survey Report

X. New Business

XI. Adjournment

