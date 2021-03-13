Public Comment Needed for 2021-22 Migratory Game Bird Seasons

RALEIGH, N.C. – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is seeking public comment on the 2021-22 migratory game bird hunting seasons, specifically waterfowl, webless and extended falconry.

Comments will be accepted March 12 – 19 on the Wildlife Commission’s online comment portal. The agency’s Commissioners will review the comments and select the season dates at the April 22 business meeting.

Each year, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service provides season date frameworks from which the Wildlife Commission may choose hunting season dates within the established guidelines. Compensatory days are allowed for those states that do not allow hunting of migratory birds on Sunday. The season dates being considered include compensatory days for both waterfowl and webless species, and take into consideration feedback derived from a recently completed statewide duck hunter survey.

The public can access a detailed overview of proposed changes in federal hunting season frameworks and/or changes to seasons and bag limits for 2021-22, as well as season frameworks for webless and waterfowl species, extended falconry season frameworks, and Canada goose and duck hunting zones on the agency’s website, ncwildlife.org.

For more information on migratory game birds in North Carolina, visit the agency’s What to Hunt webpage.