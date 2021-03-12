Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 630 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,714 in the last 365 days.

State Senator Sarah McBride on Making History and Affirming Trans Lives

The 2020 election was a historic year for lawmakers who identify as transgender: Voters across the country elected six trans lawmakers to state office. Sarah McBride was one of those lawmakers. Elected as a State Senator for Delaware’s first district, Sen. McBride is now the highest ranking trans lawmaker in the U.S. Her candidacy and her voice in trans advocacy have shown how trans people can become powerful leaders in public life.

Sen. McBride joined our podcast this week to discuss her journey into politics and trans advocacy and to let us know what we can all do to build a more inclusive world.

“It shouldn’t be a privilege to be able to keep your job or to be able to stay in school, to be able to be welcomed by your community,” said Sen. McBride of her journey into advocacy. “Those should be rights guaranteed to everyone, not a privilege for the few.”

https://soundcloud.com/aclu/state-senator-sarah-mcbride-on-making-history-and-affirming-trans-lives

You just read:

State Senator Sarah McBride on Making History and Affirming Trans Lives

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.