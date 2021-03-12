Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott, National Border Patrol Council Release Joint Statement On DHS Mass Vaccination Clinic In The Rio Grande Valley

March 12, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) President Brandon Judd today issued a joint statement on the announcement that the Department of Homeland Security will hold a mass vaccination clinic next week in the Rio Grande Valley to vaccinate Border Patrol agents in Texas:

“We are glad to hear that the Biden Administration is finally stepping up and holding a mass vaccination clinic next week for Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley who had been left vulnerable and exposed to COVID. It is unfortunate that, after months of inaction, we had to publicly call on the federal government to protect these brave men and women and provide the necessary vaccine allocations. These agents risk their lives every day on the front lines of our nation, and they deserve the same level of commitment from those they serve. We look forward to the Biden Administration following through and fully vaccinating each and every Border Patrol agent in Texas.”

During a press conference earlier this week, Governor Abbott and NBPC President Judd alerted the public to the federal government’s inaction to protect Border Patrol agents and called on the Biden Administration to surge vaccines to Border Patrol this week.

