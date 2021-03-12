Governor Abbott Rosters State Resources Ahead Of Severe Weather In Northwest Texas

March 12, 2021 | Press Release

Governor Abbott today placed numerous resources on standby ahead of the enhanced threat of severe weather which is expected to impact the Texas Panhandle and portions of West Texas throughout the weekend. This weather event is expected to bring flash flooding, hail, and tornadoes to the Texas Panhandle beginning this evening and possibly expand to other portions of West Texas through Saturday.

This severe weather event is also expected to bring dry air and high winds in its wake that pose a risk of wildfires in the Panhandle and West Texas. Governor Abbott prepositioned state firefighting resources in these regions of Texas on March 9th and will remain in these communities in the event of any fire danger.

"With the hail, tornadoes, and flash flooding forecasted in our state this weekend, I urge Texans to be cautious and follow guidance from local officials," said Governor Abbott. "The resources I have rostered will help our communities respond to any emergencies and keep Texans safe."

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has rostered the following resources in preparation to support request from local officials:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Boat Squads and Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Packages

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Boat Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

For more flood safety tips, visit ready.gov.