Geekco Extends its Private Placement of Convertible Debenture Units

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geekco Technologies Corporation (the “Corporation” or “Geekco”) (TSX-V: GKO), announces that it has been granted by the TSX Venture Exchange an extension until April 11, 2021 in order to complete its non-brokered private placement of an aggregate gross proceeds maximum of $1,500,000, of which a first tranche of $1,000,000 has already closed, as disclosed in its press release as of March 1st, 2021. For more details, please refer to the press release disclosed on the SEDAR at www.sedar.com

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is positioning itself at the forefront of social media by offering FlipNpik, a collaborative social network that aims to promote local shopping, thereby contributing to the improvement of local economy and the quality of life of citizens, and to reward valuable contribution with all active users. The FlipNpik ecosystem and mobile application leverage the community of consumers, content creators and influencers to stimulate local shopping and boost the visibility of local businesses. In exchange, active users who create and share digital content within the platform receive “Social Flipsˮ that they can use to earn rewards and/or goods from strategic partners and local businesses.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

For Geekco Technologies Corporation:
Henri Harland, Chairman of the Board
Telephone: (514) 246-9734



