Division of Taxation issues reminder about March 15 deadline

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Rhode Island Division of Taxation reminds tax professionals, business entities, and others that the deadline this year for filing and payments for a number of different entities will fall on Monday, March 15. Please note that payments may be made electronically via: ? The Division's taxpayer portal: https://www.taxportal.ri.gov/. ? Rhode Island business tax EFT filing accounts: https://www.ri.gov/taxation/business/index.php. ? Debit card/credit card: http://www.tax.ri.gov/misc/creditcard.php.

Rhode Island conforms to federal law and federal practice regarding due dates – a convenience for taxpayers and tax professionals.

Example: XYZ Partnership is a calendar-year partnership treated as a pass-through entity for federal and Rhode Island tax purposes. The due date for its 2020 information returns this season – for federal and Rhode Island purposes – is March 15, 2021. The extended due date is September 15, 2021. The partnership's $400 Rhode Island filing fee is due March 15, 2021.