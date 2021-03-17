Brian O'Connell Lawyer is Helping Clients Secure Estates with Wills and Trusts
Protecting Estates with Effective Legal Guidance and PlanningWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian O’Connell is an experienced estate litigation and trust lawyer advising clients on estate planning and legal documentation. Through his guidance, he’s helping clients secure their estates with wills and trusts.
One aspect of estate planning is the creation of a will that specifies the distribution of one’s assets upon death. Wills also specify the executor of the estate, which is the person responsible for distributing the estate assets. Brian O’Connell works with clients to ensure their assets are distributed according to their wishes via well-defined and structured wills. While wills can be created without the assistance of a lawyer, it is better to seek experienced advice to ensure estate assets are distributed correctly.
As a Palm Beach estate litigation and trust lawyer, Brian O’Connell also helps clients secure their estates with trusts. Trusts are fiduciary agreements that allow a third party, known as a trustee, to hold assets for a beneficiary. There are different types of trusts such as revocable and irrevocable, and each has its own benefits. Knowing the right legal structure to select is a matter best discussed with Brian O’Connell at Ciklin Lubitz & O'Connell West Palm Beach.
Trusts are ideal for asset protection, tax planning, and estate planning because there are liability protections associated with these dynamic legal structures. Brian O’Connell works with clients to understand their specific financial position, wishes for the future, and any potential threats to estate assets. Through this review process, well-prepared estate planning strategies are devised leveraging wills and trusts. The legal process is full of pitfalls without the counsel and wisdom of qualified attorneys such as Brian O’Connell.
Ciklin Lubitz & O'Connell Palm Beach represents clients in litigation involving estate and probate matters. The firm’s leadership team, helmed by experienced practitioners such as Brian O’Connell, have a wide spectrum of experience as trial lawyers. They understand the nuances and challenges that often arise from settling estates and can offer invaluable insight when securing assets.
Brian O’Connell is a respected West Palm Beach estate litigation and trust lawyer offering clients a spectrum of legal services including will and trust preparation. Through careful review of clients’ assets and wishes for the future, Brian O'Connell helps clients secure their estates with legal documents, entities, and risk mitigation techniques.
