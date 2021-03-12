DHL and SOS Children's Villages Mozambique renew GoTeach partnership agreement - online!

DHL (www.DPDHL.com) and SOS Children's Villages Mozambique jointly sign a new partnership agreement for the GoTeach program, a corporate responsibility program of the Deutsche Post DHL Group ("DPDHL Group" or the "Group") aimed at increasing the employability of young people. The program is already available in more than 60 countries worldwide.

The signing of the partnership agreement was done in Maputo - Mozambique and what makes this event special is that it was partially online. Indeed, the personalities taking note of the ceremony could not travel due to the global health crisis situation but this did not prevent the relaunch of GoTeach activities in Mozambique.

The signature was made in the presence of officials from DHL Express, DHL Global Forwarding and SOS Children's Villages Mozambique, Young people and international officials, with speeches from Mr Clemence Langa, National Director of SOS Children's Villages Mozambique, Mr Hanifo Ismail, Country Manager of DHL Express, Mr Tidiane Diop, Country Manager of DHL Global Forwarding, representatives from Deutsche Post DHL Group and SOS Children’s Villages International and with Ms. Faneva Raharimanantsoa, Regional GoTeach Program Manager for the Africa Region of the DPDHL Group who officiated the ceremony.

The GoTeach partnership aims to help young people from SOS Children's Villages aged 15 to 25 make the transition from the world of education to the world of work. Mr Clemence Langa, National Director of SOS Children's Villages Mozambique commented, confidently: "This partnership will promote youth Employability and foster sustainability in the community”. Mr Hanifo Ismail, Country Manager for DHL Express Mozambique, shared the motivation of the volunteers: “I see this as a great opportunity to raise the skills of youth and create value for society in general ». Mr Tidiane Diop, Country Manager at DHL Global Forwarding Mozambique said he was enthusiastic to join the program: "We have seen great impact of the project in other countries, and we look forward now to make a positive impact in Mozambican Youth society with this partnership".

Young people shared their situation and professional aspiration with the audience. Benjamim Carlos, a young person from SOS Children's Villages International said: "This partnership will be providing opportunities for integration into the professional world, it will give young people access for training in different areas and support in improving self-leadership skills”

GoTeach's goal is to be a springboard for these young people to improve their future through the support and experience of DHL employee volunteers. Several activities can now be carried out for the benefit of the young people of SOS Mozambique by the volunteers of DHL Express and DHL DGF.

With the GoTeach program, DPDHL Group also supports Teach For All and 19 other partners in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. In addition, the Group's corporate responsibility program "Living Responsibility" consists of two further parts focusing on environmental protection (GoGreen) and disaster management (GoHelp).

Media Contact: For DHL Express Mozambique Ms. Amina Mohomede Sales Manager Email: Amina.mohomede@dhl.com Phone: +258 84 310 8450

For DHL DGF Mozambique Ms. Neide Tsenane Sales Manager Email: Neide.tsenane@dhl.com Phone: +258 84 320 3332

For SOS Villages d'enfants Mozambique Felisbela Macuacua Email: Felizbela.Macuacua@soscvs.org.mz Phone: +258 86 759 0519

DHL – The logistics company for the world: DHL (www.DPDHL.com) is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfilment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With around 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

SOS Children’s Villages Mozambique: In 1986, SOS Children's Villages (www.SOS-ChildrensVillages.org) started its work in Mozambique, at a time when the country was deeply immersed in civil war. Apart from providing family-based care, the organisation's main aim has been to strengthen family ties. Numerous SOS Emergency Relief Programmes have been organised since the organisation became active in Mozambique.

Strengthening families: Since 2011, SOS Children’s Villages has worked with local communities in Mozambique to support vulnerable families so that they can stay together. Care in SOS families: If, in spite of all support, children are unable to stay with their parents, they can find a new home in an SOS family in one of our 6 SOS Children’s Villages in Mozambique. Here children grow up with their brothers and sisters in a safe environment.

Education: Children attend the kindergartens and schools run by SOS Children’s Villages in Mozambique.

Support for young people: We provide young people with support and training until they are able to live independently.

Emergency Relief programme: Mozambique is frequently affected by natural disasters. As well as providing immediate support, shelter and sanitation facilities to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, SOS Children’s Villages also focuses on preventing the separation of children and families, and ensures that they are given psychological and health care support.