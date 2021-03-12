DOE Names Tracey LeBeau Western Area Power Administration Interim Administrator & CEO

LeBeau’s Deep Executive Management and Energy Experience Will Support WAPA in Providing Clean and Reliable Hydropower to its Customers

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today named Tracey LeBeau as interim Administrator and Chief Executive Officer of the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA). LeBeau succeeds Mark A. Gabriel, who is departing after eight years as WAPA Administrator and CEO.

“Under Mark’s leadership, WAPA led many successful initiatives supporting federal hydropower and advancing the reliability, safety, and security of our nation’s bulk electric system,” said DOE Acting Assistant Secretary for the Office of Electricity Patricia Hoffman. “As interim Administrator, Tracey will double down on WAPA’s legacy of delivering low-cost zero-carbon power and reliable transmission across the West in a way that powers our economy, creates jobs, and combats the climate crisis.”

LeBeau most recently served as WAPA’s Senior Vice President and officially starts as interim Administrator and CEO on March 15.

LeBeau brings more than 20 years of executive experience in management, clean energy and infrastructure development, public-private partnerships, utility business operations, and federal program leadership and policy. Her business acumen and executive-level energy infrastructure experience make her uniquely qualified to advance the organization’s mission.

During Mr. Gabriel’s eight-year tenure, WAPA was the first power marketing administration to join a regional organized market and independent system operator, allowing WAPA’s high-voltage transmission system to remain price competitive and offer increased value to utility customers.

DOE will undertake a recruitment and selection process for a permanent Administrator and CEO.

About WAPA: Western Area Power Administration annually markets and transmits more than 25,000 gigawatt-hours of clean, renewable power from 57 federal hydroelectric powerplants owned and operated by the Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and International Boundary and Water Commission in 15 western and central states. It is part of the Department of Energy. Follow us on Twitter @WesternAreaPowr or visit the website at www.wapa.gov.