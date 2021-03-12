Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Urbana Corporation: 2020 Annual Financial Statements

TORONTO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)

Urbana Corporation announces today that it has filed its audited Annual Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the applicable Canadian securities regulators.

PDF versions of the documents are available at www.urbanacorp.com and at www.sedar.com.

For further information contact:

Elizabeth Naumovski
Investor Relations
enaumovski@urbanacorp.com
(416) 595-9106


