Osolumio™ Launch Lights Personal Sanitation Innovation for the Home

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new advance in securing a clean home environment is to unveiled amid a crowdfunding campaign for Osolumio™: the first portable non-UV device that can kill upto 99.9% of bacteria and viruses on surfaces and in the air.

Vancouver-based health care company Renu Bio Life Ltd says Osolumio™ is the latest breakthrough in sanitation technology, utilizing certified Fusion Light Technology that is entirely safe for family and pets. It will be released to the market on Tuesday March 23.

Bringing hospital-grade sanitation to the domestic arena for the first time, Osolumio™ has dual lighting modes - sterilization and regular light – and can be used anywhere and everywhere.

Fusion Light Technology is environmentally-friendly and sustainable thanks to its long-lasting and energy-efficient LED modules. It also possesses germicidal effects without the side-effects of conventional disinfectants.

Fusion Light Technology is the combination of 405nm + IR which is Osolumio™'s own invention, a continuous disinfectant with the synergistic effects of the light from two different wavelengths.

The technology has been certified by multiple national institutions, such as UL Certification, IC Certification, FCC Certification, and KC Standard. It was proven by Korea Testing & Research Institute (KTR) to be effective against Coronavirus 229E and many other common bacteria found in daily life.

This makes Osolumio™ the perfect replacement solution for commonly found hand sanitizers and UV-C sanitation lights, which can cause multiple problems, including plastic container garbage, skin irritation and Eczema.

It is also much safer than UV-C devices commonly available that use light wavelengths that can cause serious harm to human skin, eyes, and lungs.

A company official said their innovation, a result of continuous research with several reliable organizations, comes with mounting holders, enabling the user to power the device via a micro USB port using portable battery pack or an included AC adapter.

Renu Bio said Osolumio™ would be available in three different sizes, so the user can conveniently install and use the light wherever and whenever. Beta tester Sheryl Tripp confirmed: “I want to recommend this to my family and friends because it’s way safer than other products. It works well and easy to use! I love it!”

The company is launching a crowdfunding campaign on March 23rd. This is to encourage early backers to take advantage of a special promotion, with various perks and specials on a first-come, first-serve basis, including special pricing, prior to official launch.

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/osolumio-launch-lights-personal-sanitation-innovation-for-the-home-2.html

Attachments

Media Company: Renu Bio Life Ltd. Media Name: Ken Oh Media Phone: 778.244.8061 Media Email: media_osolumio@customers.prdistribution.org