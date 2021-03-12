CISO Leadership: Join CISOs and Security Leaders from World-Class Organizations as They Tackle Third-Party Risk and the Need to Develop Fresh Skills at the Upcoming HMG Live! Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit

Speakers and attendees in this interactive event will also explore how they are approaching ransomware from a cyber insurance lens. Register now! - the first 150 registrants will be entered into a raffle to win a Peloton bike!

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 research forum for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit on March 18. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technological and career challenges technology executives face today – and into the future.



The Silicon Valley CISO Executive Summit is a world-class national event with a full lineup focusing on information security hot topics including the after-effects of the SolarWinds attack and how the evolving cyber landscape is requiring a fresh set of skills.

“The stakes are higher than ever for CISOs and CIOs across the world to keep their organizations safe and secure,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “This signals an opportunity for tech executives to securely lead their companies through enormous growth and innovation.”

HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency at less cost along with recommendations for CISOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.

Prominent technology executives speaking at the Silicon Valley CISO Summit include:

Abhishek Agarwal , Chief Information Security Officer, Fresenius Medical Care

, Chief Information Security Officer, Fresenius Medical Care Elisabeth Case , Managing Director, Marsh

, Managing Director, Marsh Chris Convey , VP, IT Risk Management and CISO, Sharp HealthCare

, VP, IT Risk Management and CISO, Sharp HealthCare Patrick Ford , CISO, Americas Region, Schneider Electric

, CISO, Americas Region, Schneider Electric Marcus Fowler , Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace

, Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace Kostas Georgakopoulos , CISO, Procter & Gamble

, CISO, Procter & Gamble Jameeka Green Aaron , CISO, Auth0

, CISO, Auth0 Rocco Grillo , Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal Patty Hatter , SVP Global Customer Services, Palo Alto Networks

, SVP Global Customer Services, Palo Alto Networks John Iannarelli , Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI

, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI Chris Jacquet , Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Enterprise Security, Hitachi Vantara

, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Enterprise Security, Hitachi Vantara Monti Knode , Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai

, Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai Matias Madou , Co-Founder and CTO, Secure Code Warrior

, Co-Founder and CTO, Secure Code Warrior Israel Martinez , NACD Fellow, Axon Global CEO and Industry Advisory, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

, NACD Fellow, Axon Global CEO and Industry Advisory, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Michael Piacente , Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners

, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners David Politis , Founder and CEO, BetterCloud

, Founder and CEO, BetterCloud Matthew Rosenquist , CISO, Eclipz.io, Inc.

, CISO, Eclipz.io, Inc. Vinay Venkataraghavan , Cloud CTO, Prisma Cloud, Palo Alto Networks

, Cloud CTO, Prisma Cloud, Palo Alto Networks John Viega, Co-Founder and CEO, Capsule8



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit on March 18 will include Arctic Wolf, Auth0, BetterCloud, Capsule8, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Fortinet, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Secure Code Warrior, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, Skybox Security, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 16. Topics to be discussed at this event will include exploiting the ‘Internet of Behavior’ to better understand customers, leveraging the convergence of cognitive technologies such as AI, RPA and computer vision for business and operational value, and opportunities for strengthening collaboration in the emerging workplace.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Dave Clifford , Head of Strategic Innovation, Cavnue

, Head of Strategic Innovation, Cavnue Marcus Collins , Co-Director of the Yaffe Digital Media Initiative, Ross School of Business, University of Michigan

, Co-Director of the Yaffe Digital Media Initiative, Ross School of Business, University of Michigan Stephen M. R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Daryl Dellinger , Regional CIO IT North America, Continental Automotive Systems

, Regional CIO IT North America, Continental Automotive Systems Nora Grasselli , Program Director, ESMT Berlin

, Program Director, ESMT Berlin Eric Hall , Senior Manager, Stellantis

, Senior Manager, Stellantis Dennis Hodges , CIO, Inteva Products LLC

, CIO, Inteva Products LLC Dan Jones , Senior Vice President of Data Intelligence, Quicken Loans

, Senior Vice President of Data Intelligence, Quicken Loans Elizabeth Klee , CIO, Urban Science

, CIO, Urban Science Sireesha Mandava , CIO, GreenPath

, CIO, GreenPath Robert Montgomery , Vice Chancellor for Information Technologies/CIO, Oakland Community College

, Vice Chancellor for Information Technologies/CIO, Oakland Community College Nicholas Parrotta , Chief Digital & Information Officer, HARMAN International

, Chief Digital & Information Officer, HARMAN International Bob Pearson , CEO, The Bliss Group

, CEO, The Bliss Group Richard Peters , CISO, Operational Technology NA, Fortinet

, CISO, Operational Technology NA, Fortinet Sanjay Rishi , Americas CEO, Corporate Solutions, JLL

, Americas CEO, Corporate Solutions, JLL Rajani Sinha , Head of End User Services and Executive Support, North America, Stellantis

, Head of End User Services and Executive Support, North America, Stellantis Srikrupa (Krupa) Srivatsan , Director, Cybersecurity Product Marketing, Infoblox

, Director, Cybersecurity Product Marketing, Infoblox Jason Torrez , Sr. Director, Software Engineering & Site Leader, GE Detroit Technology Center, GE Aviation

, Sr. Director, Software Engineering & Site Leader, GE Detroit Technology Center, GE Aviation Doug Wiescinski , Retired Partner, Plante Moran, Program Director, BDMP Technologies

, Retired Partner, Plante Moran, Program Director, BDMP Technologies Chuck Williams, SVP IT, Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 16 will include Auth0, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Fortinet, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Ivanti, NPower, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Detroit, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

Additionally, HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 23. Topics to be discussed at this event will include leading through incredibly dynamic times, fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce, and insights into protecting the enterprise from global cybersecurity threats.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Bhupesh Arora , Vice President & CIO, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

, Vice President & CIO, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Renee Arrington , President and COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President and COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Alexis Collins , CIO, United States, Norton Rose Fulbright

, CIO, United States, Norton Rose Fulbright Marc Crudgington , CISO, SVP Information Security, Woodforest National Bank

, CISO, SVP Information Security, Woodforest National Bank Jeff Fleece , Chief Technology Officer, Digital Technology, Baker Hughes

, Chief Technology Officer, Digital Technology, Baker Hughes Murshid Khan , SVP & CIO, TDECU

, SVP & CIO, TDECU Rashmi Kumar , Chief Information Officer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

, Chief Information Officer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Antonio Marin , Vice President Information Technology, Star Furniture & Mattresses

, Vice President Information Technology, Star Furniture & Mattresses Shamla Naidoo , Managing Partner of IBM Global Security Services, IBM Corporation

, Managing Partner of IBM Global Security Services, IBM Corporation Gautham Pallapa , Global CTO, VMware, Inc.

, Global CTO, VMware, Inc. Tom Peck , EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco

, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco Mark Polansky , Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

, Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry Allan Sommer , Vice President, Capgemini

, Vice President, Capgemini Diego Fonseca de Souza , Global Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Cummins Inc.

, Global Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Cummins Inc. Clif Triplett , Executive Director, A.T. Kearney

, Executive Director, A.T. Kearney Allen Wuescher, Vice President & CIO, Toshiba

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 23 will include Apptio, Auth0, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Houston, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium , and Tessian.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its annual 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America on March 25. Topics to be discussed at this signature event will include leading and building a high performing culture in a changing workplace, steps that CIOs and technology executives can take to become boardroom-ready, and taking advantage of the incredible opportunities tech leaders have to help reimagine the business and develop new go-to-market strategies.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Renee Arrington , President and COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President and COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Andrew Campbell , CIO, Terex Corporation

, CIO, Terex Corporation Allan Cockriel , VP and CIO Global Functions and IRM Global Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Shell

, VP and CIO Global Functions and IRM Global Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Shell Meredith Cooper , Senior Director of Product Marketing, Digital Media Enterprise, Adobe

, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Digital Media Enterprise, Adobe Stephen M. R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Robert DeVito , Customer and Partner Sales Engineering Lead, Google Chrome Enterprise

, Customer and Partner Sales Engineering Lead, Google Chrome Enterprise Susan Doniz , CIO and SVP IT & Data Analytics, The Boeing Company

, CIO and SVP IT & Data Analytics, The Boeing Company Tsvi Gal , Head of Enterprise Technology Services (Infrastructure), Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

, Head of Enterprise Technology Services (Infrastructure), Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Jameeka Green Aaron , CISO, Auth0

, CISO, Auth0 Jeanette Horan , Experienced Board Member and Strategic Advisor

, Experienced Board Member and Strategic Advisor Monti Knode , Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai

, Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai Martin Leach , VP, R&D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

, VP, R&D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Tony Leng , Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search Beni Lopez , Managing Director, Industrial and U.S. Market, Softtek

, Managing Director, Industrial and U.S. Market, Softtek Lesley Ma , CIO and Chief Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International

, CIO and Chief Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International George Maddaloni , CTO, Operations, Mastercard

, CTO, Operations, Mastercard Tomas Maldonado , CISO, National Football League

, CISO, National Football League Paul Martin , Former SVP & CIO (Retired) and Board of Directors, Unisys Corporation and Owens Corning, Baxter International

, Former SVP & CIO (Retired) and Board of Directors, Unisys Corporation and Owens Corning, Baxter International Quintin McGrath , Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte

, Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte Manav Misra , Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Regions Financial Corporation

, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Regions Financial Corporation Isaiah Nathaniel , CIO

, CIO Jim Panos , CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.

, CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc. Mark Polansky , Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

, Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry Frank Price , Senior Vice President & Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson's Bay Company

, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson's Bay Company Phil Schneidermeyer , Managing Director, CIO Search Group

, Managing Director, CIO Search Group Kimberly Stevenson , SVP & GM Foundational Data Services, NetApp

, SVP & GM Foundational Data Services, NetApp Jennifer Wesson Greenman, Chief Information Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America on March 25 will include Adobe, Apptio, Auth0, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Google Chrome Enterprise, Horizon3.ai, Ivanti, Nutanix, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, Slack, SIM New York Metro, Softtek, Sonatype, Tanium , and Tessian.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America and to register for the event, click here.

