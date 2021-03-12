/EIN News/ -- Millicom (TIGO) 2020 Annual Report highlights market resiliency & commitment to purpose

Luxembourg, March 12, 2021 – Millicom, a leading provider of cable and mobile services operating under the TIGO brand in Latin America and Africa, has published its integrated 2020 Annual Report under the title “Connected with Purpose”.

Following an unprecedented year navigating the challenges presented by the COVID-19 global pandemic, the 2020 Annual Report highlights Millicom’s threefold commitment: Commitment to safety across teams, communities, and customers; Commitment to protecting and maintaining market leadership and cash flow; and Commitment to digital connectivity across regions, having introduced a minimum lifeline broadband product at the start of the pandemic to keep all customers and communities connected.

“Beyond the financial results that Millicom achieved, I believe our greatest successes in 2020 stemmed from putting people first when the COVID-19 pandemic hit,” commented Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos. “The events of this past year further validated our intrinsic purpose and strategic vision. We stayed true to the values that have fueled our success for three decades and positioned ourselves to continue leading digital adoption across our markets.”

2020 brought about a new era for Millicom as the company celebrated 30 years of pioneering the digital landscape, looking ahead to a strong future of digital development across Latin America and Africa. The company maneuvered all Corporate Responsibility efforts virtually to account for region-wide digital acceleration, successfully training 137,000+ teachers through its Maestr@s Conectad@s program, connecting 2,100+ schools through Conectate Segur@, and educating 91,340+ women via digital inclusion and training programs through Conectadas.

Additionally, TIGO was recognized for the third year among the Top 25 Best Multinational Workplaces in Latin America, across all industries, obtaining the 13th place in the 2020 Great Place to Work (GPTW) ranking.

Other highlights of the report include:

The Millicom group added 2.3 million mobile customers to reach nearly 55 million on an underlying basis, a new record.

$1.5 billion of underlying operating cash flow

Tigo Business reached 300,000+ customers internationally

The Millicom group employed 21,000+ full-time employees and 20,000 part-time contractors

Millicom continues to showcase commitment to building the digital highways that connect people, improve lives, and develop communities, advancing economic prosperity in the markets it serves for the years to come.

The integrated 2020 Annual Report can be viewed or downloaded from the Millicom website.

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

