Dr Emmanuel Kanu Announces the Opening of Three Medical Piercing Clinics in Ontario Canada
Safe and sanitary medical piercing for infants, kids and adults is now available in Hamilton, London and Kitchener Ontario.HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Piercing clinic is offering hygienic and safe ear piercing for babies, children, teens and adults. Piercings are virtually painless and completed by a medical professional. The clinic uses the internationally renowned Blomdahl piercing method.
Blomdahl Piercing Method
Developed on the “modern aseptic technique”, the Blomdahl piercing method is designed to avoid the spreading of infections during piercing. This sterile method dramatically reduces the risk of infection and has been safely performed on hundreds of thousands of patients in Canada and around the world.
Safe Ear Piercing For Babies
Medical ear piercing is safe and effective for both babies and kids. Performed under medical supervision, in a sterile environment and with medically approved equipment, medical ear piercing significantly reduces the chances of transmitting blood-borne viruses. Medical ear piercing also reduces the risks of ear lobe tissue damage in infants and young children.
Safe Nose Piercing in the GTA
At the Medical Piercing clinic, the nose piercing procedure is carried out by a medical professional using medical equipment designed to virtually eliminate the chance of infection while delivering the desired result with minimal discomfort or delay. A topical anesthetic is also applied before the nose piercing to minimize immediate discomfort.
Dr. Emmanuel Kanu MBBS (Nig.), MRCGP (UK), LMCC, CCFP (Canada)
Dr. Emmanuel Kanu (Dr. K) has engaged in clinical practice for over 15 years and his work experiences span three continents and five countries. Providing the highest level of care while delivering excellence in medical piercing for all ages is Dr. Kanu’s specialty. Dr. K always strives to be up to date with medical knowledge and piercing methods in order to support his commitment to exceeding patient expectations for safe and comfortable ear piercing.
At the Medical Piercing clinics in Hamilton, Kitchener and London, Dr. Kanu is supported by a dedicated and highly qualified team that ensures the comfort and care of his patients.
Dr. Emmanuel Kanu MBBS, MRCGP, LMCC, CCFP
Medical Piercing
+1 289-389-3748
email us here