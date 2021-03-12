New Study Validates Retia Medical’s MBA™ Algorithm Accuracy in Tracking Cardiac Output Changes Caused by Fluid and Drug Interventions in High-Risk Surgical Patients

French study shows 93% concordance with reference method

/EIN News/ -- VALHALLA, N.Y., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retia Medical (https://www.retiamedical.com/) announced today the publication of a new study validating the performance of its Multi-Beat Analysis (MBA™) algorithm in tracking changes in cardiac output (CO) caused by different fluid and drug interventions. The study, published on March 9 in the Journal of Clinical Monitoring and Computing (https://doi.org/10.1007/s10877-021-00679-z) assessed the performance of the MBA algorithm in response to 121 fluid and vasopressor challenges across 58 neurosurgical and abdominal surgical patients. The results showed that the cardiac output changes measured by the MBA algorithm agreed with the reference method, transesophageal Doppler (TED), 93% of the time (as determined using the concordance statistic). Significantly, the authors found that the MBA™ method was able to track changes caused by both fluid and vasopressor challenges. The authors further noted that the ability to track changes caused by vasopressor administration has been a well-documented limitation of other uncalibrated CO monitoring methods that use arterial blood pressure waveform analysis.



“We’re very pleased with the outcome of this study, particularly the evidenced ability of the MBA™ algorithm to provide consistently accurate, real-time hemodynamic information to guide clinical decision-making,” said Marc Zemel, CEO and Co-Founder of Retia Medical. “The results related to vasopressor challenges are really exciting, as this had been a particular difficulty for older CO monitors.”

It is well-established that high-risk patients often require both fluid and vasopressor administration during their care, especially in response to circulatory shock (hypotension). The ability to track cardiac output changes accurately is key to implementing data-driven care protocols that have been shown to minimize costly complications such as heart attacks, strokes, and acute kidney injuries, among others. The consistent accuracy of the MBA algorithm is a significant advantage of the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor. Retia Medical has successfully placed monitors in many large academic medical centers (including four of the top five hospitals in the U.S.), due to its accuracy, ease-of-use, and cost effectiveness.

About Retia Medical

Retia Medical aims to provide accurate cardiovascular information and insights to help clinicians improve outcomes for high-risk patients. Retia brings together industry-leading expertise in physiology, signal processing, data science, and computational algorithms to engineer innovative hemodynamic monitoring solutions that give clinicians consistently accurate, real-time data that they can rely on to make patient care decisions. Additionally, Retia is committed to giving clinicians greater access to hemodynamic monitoring by providing a more cost-effective solution by eliminating unnecessary proprietary disposables. Retia Medical is proud to positively impact patient care in the U.S. and internationally as more hospitals continue to incorporate the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor into their standard of care.

About Argos Cardiac Output Monitor

Retia Medical’s Argos Cardiac Output Monitor enables individualized, data-driven care to improve outcomes and lower costs for high-risk surgical and critically ill patients. This hemodynamic monitor features the powerful Multi-Beat Analysis (MBA™) algorithm for consistently accurate cardiac output measurements. Unlike other monitors that only analyze a single beat at a time, Argos’ proprietary MBA algorithm analyzes multiple heartbeats for each cardiac cycle to reliably provide high-quality hemodynamic data in real-time. The system detects important changes in a patient’s status and enables immediate clinical intervention, when required. Designed to streamline care, the next-generation Argos Monitor can be setup in less than 2 minutes and leverages a patient’s existing arterial line for immediate use without requiring costly additional disposables or connections.

