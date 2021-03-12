II-VI Incorporated Confirms Revised Proposal to Acquire Coherent

Coherent’s Board Deems II-VI Revised Proposal Superior

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today confirmed that on March 11, 2021 it delivered to Coherent, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: COHR) Board of Directors a revised proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Coherent common stock in a cash and stock transaction. Coherent’s Board of Directors has informed II-VI that it deems II-VI’s March 11, 2021 proposal superior to Coherent’s March 9, 2021 merger agreement with Lumentum Holdings Inc.



Under the terms of the revised II-VI proposal, Coherent’s shareholders would receive $195.00 in cash and 1.0 II-VI common share for each Coherent common share, which implies a total enterprise value of $6.8 billion and total per share consideration of $272.68 based on the 10-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of II-VI shares as of March 10, 2021.

II-VI’s revised proposal includes $4.8 billion of fully committed debt financing from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and a $1.5 billion equity investment from Bain Capital. II-VI continues to expect the transaction will be accretive to non-GAAP EPS in the second year following closing.

“II-VI has a demonstrated track record of successfully executing and integrating acquisitions of this scale, and together with Coherent, we would have the resources to continue to invest in a broad range of opportunities and deliver sustained growth for all shareholders,” said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of II-VI. “We also believe in the complementary fit, not only of our technology platforms and business models, but also of our people and company cultures. Therefore, it is with great enthusiasm that I look forward to the prospect of the Coherent team joining us as we continue to share our passion for the endless ways in which photonics will continue to transform the world.”

The presentation detailing the terms of II-VI’s revised proposal can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.ii-vi.com/investor-relations.

Allen & Company LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as II-VI’s financial advisors, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and K&L Gates are serving as legal advisors.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations that are based on certain assumptions and contingencies. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The forward-looking statements in this press release involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures.

The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it in this release have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: (i) the failure of any one or more of the assumptions stated above to prove to be correct; (ii) the outcome of any discussions between the Company and Coherent with respect to a possible transaction, including the possibility that the parties will not enter into a definitive agreement for a transaction; (iii) the conditions to the completion of any transaction with Coherent, including the receipt of any required stockholder and regulatory approvals, and the risks that those conditions will not be satisfied in a timely manner or at all; (iv) the Company’s ability to finance the proposed transaction with Coherent, the substantial indebtedness the Company expects to incur in connection with the proposed transaction and the need to generate sufficient cash flows to service and repay such debt; (v) the possibility that the Company may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies within the expected time-frames or at all and to successfully integrate Coherent’s operations with those of the Company; (vi) the possibility that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or that operating costs and business disruption (including, without limitation, disruptions in relationships with employees, customers or suppliers) may be greater than expected in connection with the proposed transaction; (vii) litigation and any unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the possible transaction; (viii) the risk that disruption from a transaction materially and adversely affects the respective businesses and operations of the Company and Coherent, (ix) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement, pendency or completion of the transaction, (x) the ability of the Company to retain and hire key employees; (xi) the risks relating to forward-looking statements and other “Risk Factors” discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 and additional risk factors that may be identified from time to time in future filings of the Company; (xii) the purchasing patterns of customers and end-users; (xiii) the timely release of new products, and acceptance of such new products by the market; (xiv) the introduction of new products by competitors and other competitive responses; (xv) the Company’s ability to integrate recently acquired businesses and realize synergies, cost savings and opportunities for growth in connection therewith, together with the risks, costs and uncertainties associated with such acquisitions and integration efforts; (xvi) the Company’s ability to devise and execute strategies to respond to market conditions; and (xvii) the risks of business and economic disruption related to the currently ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and any other worldwide health epidemics or outbreaks that may arise. The Company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, or otherwise.

No Offer or Solicitation

This document shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication does not constitute an offer to buy or solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. This communication relates to a proposal that II-VI has made for a business combination transaction with Coherent. In furtherance of this proposal and subject to future developments, II-VI (and, if a negotiated transaction is agreed to, Coherent) may file one or more registration statements, proxy statements, tender offer statements or other documents with the SEC. This communication is not a substitute for any proxy statement, registration statement, tender offer statement, prospectus or other document II-VI and/or Coherent may file with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF II-VI AND COHERENT ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT(S), REGISTRATION STATEMENT, TENDER OFFER STATEMENT, PROSPECTUS AND/OR OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Any definitive proxy statement(s) or prospectus(es) (if and when available) will be mailed to stockholders of II-VI and/or Coherent, as applicable. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of these documents (if and when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by II-VI through the web site maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, and by visiting II-VI’s investor relations site at https://ii-vi.com/investor-relations/.

Participants in the Solicitation

This communication is neither a solicitation of a proxy nor a substitute for any proxy statement or other filings that may be made with the SEC. Nonetheless, II-VI and its directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. You can find information about II-VI’s executive officers and directors in II-VI’s proxy statement for its 2020 annual meeting, which was filed with the SEC on September 29, 2020 and in II-VI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on August 26, 2020. Additional information regarding the interests of such potential participants will be included in one or more registration statements, proxy statements, tender offer statements or other documents filed with the SEC if and when they become available. These documents (if and when available) may be obtained free of charge from the SEC's website www.sec.gov, and by visiting II-VI’s investor relations site at https://ii-vi.com/investor-relations/.

