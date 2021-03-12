NEXT SUPER STOCKS On The Move: Empower Clinics, Hapbee Technologies, Victory Square, Interactive Games Technologies

CEO’s of CBDT, HAPB, VST, BETS - Leading The Way in Disruptive Technologies, Healthcare, and Online Gaming

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting the latest CEO comments and news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences, and investor “LiveChats” on social media streams. Over 100,000 investors have participated in Wall Street Reporter’s livestream events in the past 30 days.



Hapbee Technologies (OTC: HAPBF) CEO Scott Donnell: ”Tech That Lets You Choose How you Feel = Billion Dollar Market Opportunity”

One of the most unique companies to present at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream in recent years, is Hapbee Technologies (OTC: HAPBF) (CSE: HAPB) which markets wearable tech that lets you choose “feelings on demand”. The patented technology uses low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Sleepy. HAPBF is developing new “feeling signals” regularly which are available on a subscription basis through it’s mobile app.

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, Hapbee CEO Scott Donnell explains how Hapbee’s technology platform addresses untapped multi-billion dollar market opportunities which include mental health, sleep, and fitness, among other aspects of our daily lives which are impacted by feelings. Scott also shares HAPBF’s unique D2C e-commerce strategy which is based on proven systems of today’s most successful billion-dollar D2C fitness, health and lifestyle brands. Hapbee is rapidly being embraced by influencers in fitness/wellness, “biohackers”, and high-performance executives who want to perform and feel their best. HAPBF unique technology positions it at the forefront of the fast growing $32 billion wearable tech market.



Watch Hapbee Technologies (OTC: HAPBF) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: http://bit.ly/3vh6Ncx

February 24 - HAPBF enters into a marketing agreement with Kion, LLC, whereby Hapbee will be featured on the Ben Greenfield Fitness podcast and in online marketing materials distributed by Kion. Ben Greenfield is a human performance consultant, speaker, and New York Times bestselling author and has been a guest on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. A former bodybuilder and 13-time Ironman triathlete, Ben is also a co-founder of KION, a nutritional supplements company.



"Hapbee is an incredible technology for improving mental wellness," said Ben Greenfield. "It has benefitted me personally, and I look forward to sharing it with my audience."



Watch Hapbee Technologies (OTC: HAPBF) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: http://bit.ly/3vh6Ncx

Empower Clinics (OTC: EPWCF) (CSE: CBDT) CEO Steve McCauely: “On Path to $100 Million Revenues”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, Empower Clinics (OTC: EPWCF) (CSE: CBDT) CEO, Steve McCauley shared his vision for transforming EPWCF into a integrated healthcare serving the Canadian and U.S. markets with clinics, telemedicine, and world-class medical diagnostics labs - and achieving $100 million revenues run rate within the next 24 months.

In addition to its booming COVID lab testing business, EPWCF is launching a number of strategic growth initiatives which are expected to yield significant revenues over the next few years. Through a partnership with a major pharmacy chain with over 300 locations across Canada, EPWCF plans to roll out it’s healthcare clinics strategically located inside, or next to these pharmacies. Each of EPWCF’s clinics at these locations are expected to generate on average $3 million annually. The company has recently signed leases for the first three of these locations in Ontario, and new locations are expected to be opened at an increasing space over the coming months.

Watch Empower Clinics (OTC: EPWCF) (CSE: CBDT) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: http://bit.ly/3epw7qO

March 10 - EPWCF signs a Memorandum of Understanding with MedX Health Corporation to pilot MedX's leading-edge DermSecure™ Screening Platform at two select Empower Clinics locations in Ontario with plans for a broader market roll-out pending the completion of a successful pilot. "Empower exists to make testing, screening and diagnostics as convenient as possible for patients," said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower. "Providing our patients with easy access to quality virtual services like teledermatology compliments our current COVID-19 testing amid the ongoing pandemic. MedX is an ideal teledermatology partner, as their screening platform is second to none. We look forward to the results of this pilot and making the platform more widely available throughout our network."

March 7 - EPWCF announces its KAI Medical Lab subsidiary revenue run rate now exceeds $10 Million, as a result of record months in 2021, as its COVID testing business booms. KAI Medical labs, based in Dallas, TX was acquired by Empower Clinics in October 2020, to further advance the company's COVID-19 national testing programs for enterprise clients, including movie and television studios, businesses and the travel industry.

March 4 - EPWCF announces it has received $10,500,000 through warrant exercises as of March 2, 2021, with the proceeds funding its national rollout. "We are in our best financial position ever and fully funded for this year's ambitious growth plan. We have paid off debt and are achieving our metrics of success across our divisions." says Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower. "Our long-term path to becoming a major North American health and wellness company is now funded and accelerating."

February 25 - EPWCF announces the launch of its first three integrated health centres in Ontario, Canada with each location expected to generate $2,560,000 - $3,600,000 in annual revenue. Multiple additional locations are planned as the Company begins the rollout of its national clinic expansion strategy.

Watch Empower Clinics (OTC: EPWCF) (CSE: CBDT) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: http://bit.ly/3epw7qO

Victory Square Technologies (OTC: VSQTF) (CSE: VST) CEO, Shafin Diamond Tejani: “ ‘Unicorn Farm’ with Multiple Shots on Goal”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, Victory Square Technologies (OTC: VSQTF) (CSE: VST) CEO, Shafin Diamond Tejani shared VSQTF’s growth strategy for investing and developing disruptive technology companies - which can have “unicorn”/billion dollar valuation potential. VSQTF’s portfolio consists of over 20 companies in sectors such as HealthTech, E-Sports, AI, VR/AR, Blockchain, Fintech and other emerging sectors.

Shafin shares the view that VSQTF’s portfolio is a “Unicorn farm” with “multiple shots on goal” for achieving billion dollar wins. One of VSQTF’s recent success stories is FansUnite (FANS) the iGaming/esports betting company, which was spun off last year, and recently trading at $100 million+ valuation. Shafin explained how VSQTF will be spinning-off more exciting companies in the coming months, in the gaming and AR sectors and creating shareholder value.

March 11 - VSQTF announces portfolio company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. ("GameOn") has closed its previously announced and oversubscribed non-brokered private placement financing at a price of $0.35 per Subscription Receipt, for gross proceeds of approximately $5.8 million. GameOn. GameOn empowers sports and entertainment content providers with the world's simplest and most accessible gamification platform. Whether it's supporting TV networks, OTT platforms, sportsbooks or leagues, GameOn helps partners turn their content, everything from sports to reality TV, into interactive and social experiences via mobile and TV apps.

February 25 - VSQTF announces plans to distribute a strategic dividend reward initiative to unlock the intrinsic value of its portfolio company, GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc, to current shareholders of VSQTF.



Watch Victory Square Technologies (OTC: VSQTF) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: http://bit.ly/30xF9tI

Interactive Games Technologies (CSE: BETS) (OTC: BLITF), CEO Chris Neville: "Building Next Billion Dollar Global Betting Giant"

In a recent interview at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, Interactive Games Technologies (OTC: BLITF) (CSE: BETS) CEO Chris Neville, shares his company’s ambitious global strategy, with a unique focus on India. As a pioneer of online gaming with almost 20 years experience, Neville see’s a strong parallel between the poker boom of the early 2000’s and the Indian market today.

Watch (CSE: BETS) (OTC: BLITF) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: http://bit.ly/2Zuubon

India is one of the fastest growing online gaming markets in the world. With a growing population, especially the middle class, a burgeoning economy, the fastest internet adoption in the world, and with 65% of the population under the age of 35, India is the perfect storm for skill based online gaming.

Interactive Games Technologies (OTC: BLITF) (CSE: BETS) sees India as the perfect launchpad for its global betting business, with relatively low customer acquisition costs, less competition, and blue sky upside potential. By partnering with Indian social influencers such Bollywood celebrities and cricket stars, i3 Interactive (OTC: BLITF) (CSE: BETS) reaches their 150 million followers in India. I3 is also expanding into new untapped global gaming markets such Canada which is about to legalize sports betting.

March 8 - BLITF announces signing of rising cricket stars Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Wriddhiman Saha to be the face of the brand. Attracting their ever-growing and large fan base to the app, the cricketer quartet will be an integral part of the 360-degree digital and offline campaign activation of BLITZPOOLS. In addition to these cricket stars and as part of the new brand launch, BLITZPOOLS has engaged celebrities and influencers alike with a total follower count in excess of 215 million, the identities of which will be revealed at time of post and in a future release.

March 2 - BLITF announces the rebranding of its recently acquired fantasy sports platform LivePools to BLITZPOOLS. With this recent development, players can now expect better and faster feature offerings like instant money withdrawals on the same day and a cumulative experience like never before. Through this rebranding, BLITZPOOLS aims to take the fantasy sports market in India by storm whereby the consumer can be guaranteed best-in-class bonuses, world-class product innovation and customer support.

Watch (CSE: BETS) (OTC: BLITF) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: http://bit.ly/2Zuubon

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com . Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: http://bit.ly/39kkE7K

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7