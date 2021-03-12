Ideal Image Continues Nationwide Growth with Entrance into Washington D.C. Metro

Leading North American Aesthetics Brand Expands Reach of Direct to Consumer Platform through Growing Point of Care Network with Clinic Opening in Bethesda

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image, the #1 Aesthetics Brand in North America, today announced its expansion into the Washington, D.C. market, introducing its rapidly growing direct to consumer tele-aesthetics platform to Washington, D.C. with its first of several point of care clinics in Bethesda located in Bethesda Row at 4930 Elm St., Suite 90. The company is slated to open two additional clinics this spring including one in Fairfax and another in Gaithersburg.



Consumers in the Bethesda area interested in investing in their health and confidence can consult virtually and privately with Ideal Image’s team of highly trained Aesthetics Specialists safely and conveniently from the comfort of home thanks to the company’s revolutionary direct to consumer tele-aesthetics platform. Aesthetics Specialists are available 9:00am to 9:00pm, 7 days a week to discuss client needs and help develop a personalized treatment plan in a completely contactless fashion prior to a visit to the new clinic.

"We are pleased by the strong demand for our services across the country and look forward to providing our newest clients in Washington, D.C. and Bethesda personalized aesthetic services that safely achieve the results they desire to help them look and feel their best,” said Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek. “Since the launch of our direct to consumer tele-aesthetics platform last year, we have seen continued steady growth in virtual consultations that allow our guests to access affordable and accessible service offerings across our point of care network. We are in the confidence business and are thrilled to now expand our network to the Washington, D.C. market."

With over 20 million non-invasive cosmetic treatments performed by trained Medical Professionals such as Botox, laser hair removal and CoolSculpting®, Ideal Image offers advanced solutions to provide effective, affordable treatments that deliver real, natural looking results. To provide added confidence and perks for client loyalty, Ideal Image recently launched a nationwide Lifetime Guarantee Membership—an annual subscription service offering premier personal aesthetic treatments at VIP pricing.

“We’re excited for the opening of Ideal Image to Bethesda Row,” said Mickey Papillon, Vice President of Asset Management at Federal Realty. “Bethesda Row has continued to offer unique specialty services and the personalized treatments Ideal Image offers will be a welcomed addition to the community.”



Please visit idealimage.com to schedule a virtual consultation or call 240.630.7956 between 9:00am – 6:00pm to book your appointment today. The virtual consultation platform is open 9:00am to 9:00pm seven days a week.



About Ideal Image



Ideal Image is North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, making personal aesthetic and wellness services more affordable, accessible and effective than ever before. Ideal Image is a direct to consumer tele-healthcare brand with a mission to help people look and feel their best. Powered by its national tele-aesthetics platform, guests are able to conduct free virtual consultations from anywhere and receive services at any of Ideal Image’s rapidly growing national point of care network across North America. Ideal Image’s team of 800+ Medical Pros have performed over 20M FDA-cleared aesthetic treatments, including laser hair removal, body sculpting, Botox and anti-aging services, delivering its clients real life-changing results. The company is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Bethesda Row, a Federal Realty neighborhood

Bethesda Row is located in Montgomery County at the intersection of Bethesda Avenue and Arlington Road in Bethesda, MD. Celebrating 25 years in 2019, Bethesda Row has a total of 536,000 square feet of mixed-use space. With premier Class-A office space in the heart of the neighborhood, the Offices at Bethesda Row count among its tenants Prudential, MidCap Financial Services, and Eat The Change. The neighborhood is home to best in class retail including sweetgreen, lululemon, Raku, Johnny Was, Morley, Mon Ami Gabi, The Apple Store, Aveda, Drybar, Equinox, Bluemercury, Warby Parker, Landmark Theatre, Uncle Julio's, Hawkers, Serena & Lilly, Williams-Sonoma, Urban Country, and Anthropologie & Co., among many others. There is also a residential community, Upstairs at Bethesda Row. For additional information about Bethesda Row, visit www.bethesdarow.com.

Media Contact for Ideal Image

Zeba Rashid, ICR

Zeba.Rashid@ICRINC.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43061305-68f3-4852-8b9a-ae4acc5ca0cb