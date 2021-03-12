Applied Materials Increases Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 9-percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.22 to $0.24 per share payable on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 27, 2021.

“We are excited about our growth opportunities as we help accelerate major technology inflections for our customers,” said Gary Dickerson, Applied Materials president and CEO. “The dividend increase reflects the strength of our financial position, which enables us to fuel innovation and provide attractive cash returns to shareholders.”

The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied’s capital allocation strategy, and this marks the fourth consecutive year of dividend increases.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com .