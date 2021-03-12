FAT Brands Announces Participation in 2021 Annual Roth Conference

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), parent company of Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, and seven other restaurant concepts, today announced their participation in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference. Andy Wiederhorn, President and CEO, will virtually host investor meetings on March 17, 2021 throughout the day.



For more information, please contact your Roth Capital representative.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 675 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

Investor Relations:

ICR

Ashley DeSimone

IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com

646-677-1827