Industry Leader Sushma Bhan Joins Ikon Science as Board Member

/EIN News/ -- SURBITON, United Kingdom, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikon Science, a global provider of knowledge management solutions designed to optimize subsurface discovery, is proud to expand its board of directors with the appointment of Sushma Bhan, former Chief Data Officer at Dutch Royal Shell for Subsurface and Wells, as a non-executive director.

"We are delighted to welcome Sushma to the Ikon Science board," said Denis Saussus, Chief Executive Officer, Ikon Science. “As the company celebrates 20 years of being an industry leader and launching a product that will help energy companies with their digital data transformation challenges, having Sushma’s deep strategic and technical perspective of the digital and data space will be a great benefit to our business.”

“Sushma’s decision to join the Ikon Science board is a testament to the exciting journey ahead for the company and its clients," said Chris Gaffney, Managing Partner at Great Hill Partners.

Sushma is an accomplished global data leader with three decades of experience in leading enterprise data projects. At Shell, she was recognized for delivering data and digitalization strategies, building the global data community, establishing data-centricity and data quality transparency and enabling easy access solutions for asset efficiency gains in the millions. She is also an SPE International 2020 M&I award recipient, advisor for SPE Data Science and Engineering Analytics Board, co-chair of SPE’s Digital Transformation Subcommittee and an advisor on Rice University Professional Sciences Master’s Board.

About Ikon Science

Ikon Science is a global provider of knowledge management solutions to optimize subsurface discovery. For over 20 years, Ikon Science has applied deep scientific expertise and technology innovation to help customers extract more actionable knowledge from sophisticated subsurface data. By bringing digital transformation to knowledge management, Ikon helps customers make the best moves – improving accuracy, accelerating results and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.ikonscience.com.

About Great Hill Partners

Great Hill Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm targeting investments of $25 million to $500 million in high-growth companies across the software, digital commerce, financial technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure sectors. Over the past two decades, Great Hill has raised nearly $8 billion of commitments and invested in more than 75 companies, establishing an extensive track record of building long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs and providing flexible resources to help middle-market companies’ scale. For more information, visit www.greathillpartners.com

Media Contact

Melanie Ofenloch
CMO
Ikon Science
mofenloch@ikonscience.com


Primary Logo

