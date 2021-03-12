Advaxis to Present at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, and Precision for Medicine, a specialized services company supporting next generation approaches to drug development and commercialization, today announce that they will present data on a) the development of a novel flow immunophenotyping assay to accurately evaluate total PD-1 expression as a pharmacodynamic biomarker during PD-1 blockade treatment with pembrolizumab and b) the correlation of changes in T cell populations with the clinical activity observed in the ongoing ADXS-503 clinical trial, in a poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, taking place virtually from April 10-15, 2021.



Details on the posters and corresponding abstracts are shown below. All posters will be made available on the conference website on April 10, 2021.

Title: Evaluation of total PD-1 expression using multi-color flow cytometry in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer patients treated with multi-neoantigen vector (ADXS-503) alone and in combination of pembrolizumab to assess T-cell & T-cell memory subsets

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Immune Monitoring / Clinical Correlates

Abstract Number: 1671

The full text of the abstract is available on the AACR Annual Meeting 2021 website.

About Advaxis, Inc.

Advaxis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. These Lm-based strains are believed to be a significant advancement in immunotherapy as they integrate multiple functions into a single immunotherapy and are designed to access and direct antigen presenting cells to stimulate anti-tumor T cell immunity, activate the immune system with the equivalent of multiple adjuvants, and simultaneously reduce tumor protection in the tumor microenvironment to enable T cells to eliminate tumors.

To learn more about Advaxis, visit www.advaxis.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About Precision for Medicine

Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical research services organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Precision applies novel biomarker approaches to clinical research that integrate clinical trial execution with deep scientific knowledge, laboratory expertise and advanced data sciences. This convergence of trials, labs and data sciences is driving faster clinical development and approval. Precision for Medicine is part of Precision Medicine Group, with over 2,100 people in 35 locations in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit PrecisionForMedicine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statements that express the current beliefs and expectations of management, including but not limited to statements related to the expected clinical development of the Company’s drug product candidates. These and other risks are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on December 20, 2019 and Form 10-K/A on February 28, 2020, and its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA.

Contact:

Tim McCarthy, LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212.915.2564

tim@lifesciadvisors.com