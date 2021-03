USDA Announces Disaster Designation with Contiguous Counties in Montana

Big Horn, Carbon and Powder River named contiguous counties in disaster designation for Wyoming drought

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a primary agricultural disaster designation for counties in Wyoming. Under this designation, producers in contiguous counties in Montana (Big Horn, Carbon & Powder River) also qualify for benefits.

Affected producers are encouraged to work with their local FSA office to apply for assistance. Click here to visit USDA's disaster assistance program.