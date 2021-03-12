CRYPTOGRAPHIC UNIVERSES
EINPresswire.com/ -- A radically new conceptualization is presented for the development of cryptographic models. Based on the introduction of new transposition and substitution techniques of the basic unit of information: The bit. The cryptographic universes, where each universe generates a gigantic set of encoders (versions or connection points) and each encoder generates, in turn, an equally gigantic number of encryption algorithms. In addition, the concepts of DNA, Three Dimensional Bolt, Necessary Noise, Recombinant Algorithm, Pivot, Cycle are introduced. And a new generator of random numbers: Cylinder(). Likewise, the use of information structures with geometries of 1, 2 and 3 dimensions should be noted. Throughout this document, calculations of complexity are presented about the current universe (as sample) of Cyphertop, to give the reader an idea of the impossibility of any computational attempt to violate CYPHERTOP. The figures presented here correspond to a sample universe of Cyphertop and the corresponding calculations are presented in annex 1 of this document.
Introduction.
The cryptographic models have evolved throughout the history of mankind because of the obvious need for safekeeping highly sensitive information.
In ancient times techniques were used that while they seem simple today, at their time they were effective. It was the transposition of symbols from one position to another, according to a predefined pattern or substitution of symbols. The first attempt to formalize a mathematically complex model was done during the Second World War:
The famous machine Enigma, built by the Germans posed a challenge of huge proportions to British intelligence. The British possessed the Typex machine and the Americans the M-135-C machine. As for the Japanese, the counted with the transpositions machine of Ito. Cryptography makes a spectacular leap with the appearance of the integrated circuit computers.
Models like the DES, AES, RSA, BLOWFISH appear and the CCE (Elliptic Curves Cryptography in Spanish) is implemented, only to mention a few of them. Such is the current scene. Quantum cryptography begins to develop its first implementations, basically, it takes charge of using the quantum properties of photons for the safe sending of the key to be used by a pair of users for the encrypting of a file.
But one concept has remained invariant throughout human history regarding cryptography:
Formerly it was called method or procedure of concealment of information. At the dawn of the century, the cryptographic machines already described appeared and when the computer appeared it was called an algorithm. Today the encryption algorithms dominate the scenario, be it as software implementations or as integrated circuits that contain specialized processors for applying one algorithm or another.
The Cyphertop encryption software model: Breaking the paradigm.
Years back, when it was decided to create a cryptographic model, among other goals set, there were the following:
Design an algorithm whose complexity was such, that it would render all brute force attacks useless.
It had to be resistant to the already common eventuality that its source code fell in the hands of the enemy.
It should be of easy implementation and replacement.
Resistant to incipient quantum computing.
Thus, as the advance was made in the construction of techniques of fast movement of information in the memory of the computer (in the way of bits) and models to generate lists of random numbers so that with them, dispersion tables could be built, new ideas appeared to improve the proposal. Cyphertop, as the model was called, made no concessions with the initial goals. Furthermore, the improvements introduced made it possible to establish more ambitious goals.
Cyphertop Encryption Software: The destruction of the Encryption Algorithm concept.
When there is talk about encrypting, the immediate and obligated figure is the encryption algorithm.
A tool with which we encrypt a file and assuming that that tool could be generalized as a function, its inverse, f-1 serves to decrypt the corresponding encryption. At an earlier stage to the design of Cyphertop, a figure called recombinant mini algorithm was implemented, which consisted of several small algorithms of transposition of bits on structures of 1, 2 and 3 dimensions. When we say recombinant we are referring to its position within a general algorithm. They are called to work on the data in a random way following one another without a predefined order, within the source code. It was precisely this figure that allowed the formulation of a daring hypothesis at its time: Is it possible to develop an encryption algorithm that is not automorphic in time, that is, that it does not remain the same through time? The known encryption algorithms are automorphic in time. That is, they perform in the same way every time they are called to work on a set of data. AES for example, provides a key for every pair of users, if user A sends the same file n times to his partner user B, the n encryptions of the file will be equal. The challenge of AES lies in the fact that currently there are not enough computational resources to cover the space of solutions of the key (128 or 256) bits in a reasonable time. Escalating the challenge, the Cyphertop encryption software model makes the following assumption: There are enough computational resources to attack algorithms of the AES type, with keys as long as 215 = 32,768 bits!! A key of this size would be impractical in the best of cases, but however, as an illustration, we refer to the fact that the National Security Agency (NSA) of the United States of America, has set itself as a challenge at the present time to count with the computational and algorithmic infrastructure to break the AES 256, that is with power of 28, in times as reasonably short as to make useless encrypted information.
Ramon Mora
Introduction.
The cryptographic models have evolved throughout the history of mankind because of the obvious need for safekeeping highly sensitive information.
In ancient times techniques were used that while they seem simple today, at their time they were effective. It was the transposition of symbols from one position to another, according to a predefined pattern or substitution of symbols. The first attempt to formalize a mathematically complex model was done during the Second World War:
The famous machine Enigma, built by the Germans posed a challenge of huge proportions to British intelligence. The British possessed the Typex machine and the Americans the M-135-C machine. As for the Japanese, the counted with the transpositions machine of Ito. Cryptography makes a spectacular leap with the appearance of the integrated circuit computers.
Models like the DES, AES, RSA, BLOWFISH appear and the CCE (Elliptic Curves Cryptography in Spanish) is implemented, only to mention a few of them. Such is the current scene. Quantum cryptography begins to develop its first implementations, basically, it takes charge of using the quantum properties of photons for the safe sending of the key to be used by a pair of users for the encrypting of a file.
But one concept has remained invariant throughout human history regarding cryptography:
Formerly it was called method or procedure of concealment of information. At the dawn of the century, the cryptographic machines already described appeared and when the computer appeared it was called an algorithm. Today the encryption algorithms dominate the scenario, be it as software implementations or as integrated circuits that contain specialized processors for applying one algorithm or another.
The Cyphertop encryption software model: Breaking the paradigm.
Years back, when it was decided to create a cryptographic model, among other goals set, there were the following:
Design an algorithm whose complexity was such, that it would render all brute force attacks useless.
It had to be resistant to the already common eventuality that its source code fell in the hands of the enemy.
It should be of easy implementation and replacement.
Resistant to incipient quantum computing.
Thus, as the advance was made in the construction of techniques of fast movement of information in the memory of the computer (in the way of bits) and models to generate lists of random numbers so that with them, dispersion tables could be built, new ideas appeared to improve the proposal. Cyphertop, as the model was called, made no concessions with the initial goals. Furthermore, the improvements introduced made it possible to establish more ambitious goals.
Cyphertop Encryption Software: The destruction of the Encryption Algorithm concept.
When there is talk about encrypting, the immediate and obligated figure is the encryption algorithm.
A tool with which we encrypt a file and assuming that that tool could be generalized as a function, its inverse, f-1 serves to decrypt the corresponding encryption. At an earlier stage to the design of Cyphertop, a figure called recombinant mini algorithm was implemented, which consisted of several small algorithms of transposition of bits on structures of 1, 2 and 3 dimensions. When we say recombinant we are referring to its position within a general algorithm. They are called to work on the data in a random way following one another without a predefined order, within the source code. It was precisely this figure that allowed the formulation of a daring hypothesis at its time: Is it possible to develop an encryption algorithm that is not automorphic in time, that is, that it does not remain the same through time? The known encryption algorithms are automorphic in time. That is, they perform in the same way every time they are called to work on a set of data. AES for example, provides a key for every pair of users, if user A sends the same file n times to his partner user B, the n encryptions of the file will be equal. The challenge of AES lies in the fact that currently there are not enough computational resources to cover the space of solutions of the key (128 or 256) bits in a reasonable time. Escalating the challenge, the Cyphertop encryption software model makes the following assumption: There are enough computational resources to attack algorithms of the AES type, with keys as long as 215 = 32,768 bits!! A key of this size would be impractical in the best of cases, but however, as an illustration, we refer to the fact that the National Security Agency (NSA) of the United States of America, has set itself as a challenge at the present time to count with the computational and algorithmic infrastructure to break the AES 256, that is with power of 28, in times as reasonably short as to make useless encrypted information.
Ramon Mora
Corporacion Advisor
+1 305-896-5896
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
ENCRYPTION SOFTWARE