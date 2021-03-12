RELEASE: Public Hearing on Draft Air Permit for Duke Mayo Closure Actions

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will host a public hearing on Tuesday, April 13 on a draft permit modification for the Duke Energy Mayo Steam Electric Plant. The proposed modification includes the ash handling and hauling activities required for the excavation and closure of the coal ash impoundment. The excavated coal combustion residuals will be placed in a new lined landfill located onsite at 10660 Boston Road in Roxboro, North Carolina.

The Department approved the closure plan for the Mayo facility on April 29, 2020. The closure by excavation is consistent with the 2020 Settlement Agreement and signed Consent Order between DEQ, community and environmental groups, and Duke Energy. Members of the public are invited to attend online or by phone and provide their comments on the proposed permit.

Event title: Duke Mayo Virtual Public Hearing

Date and Time: April 13, 2021 at 6 p.m.

If you wish to speak at the public hearing, you must register by April 13 at 4 p.m. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/3uM19ij or call (919) 618-0968.

For those who are unable to attend or who experience technical difficulties, comments can also be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line "Duke Mayo Ash Basin Closure." You may also leave a voicemail comment at (919) 707-8714. Comments will be accepted until April 15, 2021 at 5 p.m.

The draft permit, permit application, draft permit review, and environmental justice draft report can be found here.