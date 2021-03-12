2020 North Carolina Main Street Champions to Be Honored Virtually

North Carolina Main Street Champions will be recognized for their commitment to downtown revitalization and strong communities during a virtual recognition ceremony today at 9:30 a.m.

“There are three keys to economic development success: public-private partnerships that share in the effort and jointly celebrate the successes of projects; economic development strategies that leverage local assets for authentic enhancements and improvements; and local champions that are leading the effort every step of the way,” said Kenny Flowers, Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development at the North Carolina Department of Commerce. “The Main Street program throughout the state, is the epitome of the implementation of these three key components of success.”

“N.C. Commerce and N.C. Main Street have been recognizing Main Street Champions for more than two decades. We know that the success of downtown districts is because of the people behind the effort, and each year, we recognize the visionary individuals that have a strong sense of commitment to their community. They develop projects that improve quality of life, grow cultural and recreational development, renovate historic properties and spur investment and create jobs and businesses,” said Liz Parham, director of the N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center.

Thirty-eight Main Street Champions will receive honors for contributions to their Main Street programs and downtown districts last year. Including the 2020 honorees, 804 Champions have been recognized since 2000.

The 2020 North Carolina Main Street Champions are: