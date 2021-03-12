Global Washable, Reusable Mask Market Growth Rate to Hit 23.5%, reach USD $31.83 billion by 2027
DONY Reusable and Antibacterial Face Mask Launches in Europe after Increased Demanded for Eco-Friendly Civilian Masks
DONY MASK - premium antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification
The global washable and reusable face mask market growth rate is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2020 to 2027.
There is also a growing awareness about the effects of air pollution, dust, smoke, and other viral and airborne diseases like influenza, ebola virus, avian bird flu, and swine flu, among others.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation to use face masks in a public place has triggered a growing awareness among members of the public that wearing face masks are an effective way of controlling the spread of the virus from an infected person.
In line with the recommendation and the increase in the numbers of confirmed cases as well as the emergence of new variants of the virus caused by its mutations, many countries in Europe and America have made the wearing of face masks mandatory, especially in public transport, and other public places like the supermarket, parks, schools, sporting and religious gatherings, which is favoring the market growth.
Also, the restriction placed on the use of surgical masks, such as the N95 and KN95 by some countries, as a measure to reduce its scarcity among healthcare workers as they are known to offer comparatively higher protection against the Covid-19 than other types of masks.
And also the rigorous and extremely complex processes involved in the production of face masks, the demand for reusable face masks has heightened across the world.
As the number of Coronavirus cases continues to increase globally, with more than 118 million cases worldwide and with the emergence of the new variants of the virus, with mutations that appear to make it more contagious or easy to spread, the globe washable and reusable mask market is expected to keep rising till 2027, placing it as one of the major global markets with rapid revenue increase.
Consequently, the scales of global face mask demand accelerate far beyond the capacity of the whole face mask production and supply chain, over-stretching the existing manufacturing industries.
Due to this, the pre-pandemic production capacities were not enough to meet the present global market demands, putting pressure on the companies in major manufacturing hubs. Owing to this massive rise in demand for reusable masks, as the pandemic continues to ravage economic and human lives, various manufacturers of other items like garments, diapers, sanitary pads, mobile phones, shoes, automotive, etc. were involved in mass-producing face masks.
Manufacturers in different countries, such as Vietnam, as part of their response to this emergency caused by the Covid-19 crisis now, involved in mass production of reusable masks to meet the global demands and provide a reliable alternative to the companies in China, which are already operating at 110% of their capacity.
It is, however, right to note that these trends have placed the entire washable and reusable face masks supply chains under enormous jeopardy.
“This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase many goods and products, including antiviral reusable cloth face mask and disposable protective clothing,” said Mr. Pham Quang Anh, CEO of Dony Garment Company – one of the key players in the global Washable and Reusable face masks manufacturers.
As some government initiatives, the Chinese government for instance, in helping companies transition into face masks manufacturing hubs, as part of their efforts to meet the global demands for face mask supplies, a good number of the new companies seeking license of operations from both national and international regulatory authorities are likely not to adhere totally to globally accepted standards and quality norms. Sometimes they might not be capable of mass-producing, raising another serious issue of concern.
Based on the distribution channels available of which the offline segment has dominated the market and accounted for almost more than 62%, there are also existing difficulties in the overall supply chain and logistics processes as countries impose series of lockdown measures on international travels, affecting products imported from overseas.
Notwithstanding, many countries like the UK, EU, US, China, and other Asia and North American countries are providing subsidies and other forms of supports to companies producing reusable masks to help meet the global demands, especially with the requirement to wear masks after one has been vaccinated.
“The roots of our company lie in growing to meet demand in the textiles market, and with Dony masks, I believe we will continue that tradition today, tomorrow, and beyond,“ Pham said. “We know our face masks meet the stringent standards set by health agencies across the globe. Those two things together, along with our growing network of Business to Business partners and distributors will ensure Dony masks will rise to meet the ongoing demand for high-quality, reusable face masks for years to come.“
Dony Mask is designed to fit comfortably, while at the same time including a three-layer design that provides the highest level of protection available in a reusable mask. Along with embedded nano-silver technology, the masks remain effective after multiple washings.
“In my opinion mask manufactures have a tremendous opportunity right now to help the world,“ Pham said. “As long as there is a demand for face coverings, Dony plans to provide. We owe it to the world to ensure these life-saving devices are always available."
Because of this Henry Pham believes Dony Garment can compete with the largest players in the market like Moldex, Shanghai Dasheng, Kimberly-Clark, BDS, Gerson, Halyard Healthcare, SAS Safety Corp., Honeywell, Irema, KOWA, 3M, McKesson, MolnlyckeHealth, CM, Sinotextiles, DACH, Te Yin, Hakugen, and Uvex.
