CHANTICLEER Book Reviews – The YOU beyond you

5 Stars Review The YOU beyond you - A book that will change your perception of LIFE

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Review of The YOU beyond you - The knowledge of the willing.

Author: Ramzi Najjar

Publisher: Ramzi Najjar (2020)

ASIN: B08DRR383Y

ISBN-13: 979-8690646639

Genre(s): Personal Transformation Self-Help, Religion & Spirituality, Motivational

Rating: 5/5; Recommended

In The YOU beyond you - The knowledge of the willing, Ramzi Najjar addresses his audience with the contemplative calm of a mystic guru and the fervor of an old-time evangelist in a how-to guide to good health, happiness, and inner peace as a personal philosophic treatise addressing the physical and spiritual quality of life in the 21st century.

In the Preface, Najjar quickly captures readers' attention with the question, "In a chaotic world, and a life of prevalent restlessness, how can we make sense of the nonsensical?"

Who doesn't relate to that?

In seeking an answer, rather than asking "who, what, when and whys" of traditional philosophy, Najjar accepts that negative and "nonsensical" life conditions are a given and instead asks how.

How can one change the negative impacts of these conditions upon one's own being?

Najjar contends, "… you become what you perceive … and what you permit to enter your body…," and this is the underlying premise upon which the book is based.

The author developed the rationale for his guide from personal experience, learning, observations, and understandings, along with widely accepted, common-sense information, untested hypotheses, and research from various disciplines. In addition to ideas borrowed from psychology, metaphysics, and epistemology, the author includes some concepts found in Eastern religions. The author weaves these bits and pieces together to create a new paradigm for 21st-century spiritual enlightenment.

At 137 pages, The YOU beyond you is not a long book or a difficult read.

Ramzi Najjar provides detailed explanations, relevant metaphors, and personal anecdotes to support his conclusions. Along with a preface, lengthy forward, and conclusion, he presents his ideas in six chapters: "Body Pollution; Mind Pollution; Restoring our body and mind; Getting imprinted with the correct memory; The Source and how to access it; and, Letting the right Memory run our life."

The first three chapters are relatively short and provide a relatively comprehensive review of the benefits of common-sense behaviors and choices and proven healthy practices that can pave the way to personal transformation. The latter chapters dip into metaphysics and spiritualism integrated with historical and current scientific thought regarding genetic memory in contemporary neuroscience, energy medicine, and integrative physiology. If one follows the suggestions in Najjar's latest guide, there is no doubt the outcome will lead to motivational and spiritual growth.

The YOU beyond you may appeal to a varied audience. While at times verbose and loquacious, the intensity of Najjar's arguments keeps the reader engaged. Many readers will relate to his friendly, sometimes pedagogical, first-person voice and find the book motivating and inspirational. All in all, The YOU beyond you is an exciting and provocative read.