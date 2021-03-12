Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (11 March 2021)

829 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 6,239 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 111,185. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,352,126.

407 cases are in Nairobi, Kiambu 82, Machakos 81, Meru 49, Nakuru 43, Uasin Gishu 26, Busia 20, Embu 18, Mombasa 17, Kajiado 14, Tharaka Nithi 9, Laikipia 8, Nyandarua 8, Kakamega 7, Kilifi 7, Bungoma 5, Kisumu 5, Homa Bay 4, Murang’a 3, Makueni 3, Kisii 2, Kitui 2, Migori 2, Nandi 2, Nyeri 2, Trans Nzoia 1, Vihiga 1 and Elgeyo Marakwet 1.

91 patients have recovered from the disease, 47 from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 44 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 87,994.

ONE patient has succumbed to the disease pushing our cumulative fatalities to 1,899. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

566 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,694 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 91 patients are in the ICU, 22 of whom are on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen. 9 patients are on observation.

28 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 26 of them in the general wards and 2 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).