Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (11 March 2021)

New cases: 59 Total active cases: 6,747 Total currently admitted: 58 (9 new) Total number of tests conducted: 206,048 (735 new) Total confirmed cases: 32,673* Total recovered: 24,714 (333 new) New discharges from treatment units: 15 Total deaths: 1,078 (1 new)

*Out of these, 134 lost to follow-up.