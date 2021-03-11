Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Seacor Marine Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Notable fourth quarter items include:

  • Entered into definitive agreement to sell Windcat Workboat Holdings Ltd. (“Windcat”) and its crew transfer business with the transaction closing on January 12, 2021. SEACOR Marine received net cash proceeds of approximately US$42.6 million. The buyer also assumed all of the approximately GBP£20.4 million of debt outstanding under Windcat’s existing revolving credit facility.  SEACOR Marine recognized a gain on the sale of approximately US$22.8 million, which will be reflected in SEACOR Marine’s financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

  • Average dayrates, excluding those for the wind crew transfer vessel fleet, were $10,931 in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $10,846 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • $9.7 million in equity in losses of 50% or less owned companies. These losses are mostly non-cash and non-recurring charges in our joint ventures in Latin America as a result of the recognition of losses originating in our investment in UP Offshore in Brazil. These charges will be offset by reduced income tax expense in current and future periods.

  • Delivery and entry into service of a new platform supply vessel equipped with a hybrid battery power system. This was the last vessel delivery of the eight modern platform supply vessels acquired in connection with our SEACOSCO transaction. The vessel commenced a long-term charter in December. The average age for the Company’s owned fleet is now seven years, one of the youngest in the industry.

  • The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to impact revenues and costs for the fourth quarter of 2020. SEACOR Marine will continue to closely monitor the level of activity from its oil and gas customers and adjust its operations accordingly.

As a result of the announced sale of Windcat, SEACOR Marine classified the Windcat crew transfer assets as held for sale as of December 31, 2020. All of the results presented for all periods exclude the Windcat operations, which are classified as discontinued operations.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $36 million, operating loss was $16.9 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $10.5 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $42.5 million, operating loss of $10.6 million, and DVP of $19.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The reduction in DVP in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by lower revenues in the United States. For the fourth quarter of 2020, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations was $38.9 million ($1.54 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $19.5 million ($0.76 loss per basic and diluted share).

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert provided the following comments on SEACOR Marine's fourth quarter results:

I am very pleased with SEACOR Marine’s response to the most challenging year in the current industry cycle and thank all of our employees for their dedication and hard work during extremely difficult conditions in 2020.

The fourth quarter results reflect continued depressed levels of utilization, primarily for our liftboat fleet in the United States, higher expenses in connection with COVID-19 operating protocols, and seasonality.

Utilization for our fleet in the Gulf of Mexico during the fourth quarter was 7%, a slight improvement from 5% in the prior two quarters, but enough to generate positive DVP in the region for the first time since COVID-19 hit. I see this as a good example that marginal improvements will have significant positive impact on our results.

Internationally, revenues and utilization were mostly flat, except for higher out-of-service time. Expenses were $4.9 million higher than in the fourth quarter of 2019, mostly due to increased expenses associated with COVID-19 operating protocols and higher expenses in the Middle East.

Additionally, our results reflect our share of the equity losses in our joint ventures in Latin America primarily in our UP Offshore investment in Brazil. However, I want to note that these are non-recurring and non-cash losses, and will be offset by increased tax savings. Although the investment in UP Offshore has not met our expectations, our joint ventures in Latin America continue to perform well and closed the year generating substantial cash flow.

More broadly, I am optimistic about the future for SEACOR Marine:

  • Commodity prices supporting our oil and gas markets recovered substantially in the fourth quarter of 2020, reaching pre-pandemic levels for the first time, with continued upward momentum since the beginning of 2021. We are already seeing a welcome increase in inquiries from our customers as they regain confidence to carry out previously deferred capital expenditure plans or consider incremental offshore activity.
  • COVID-19 operating protocols are getting clearer and better every day. Although we continue to see high expenses in connection with COVID-19 operating conditions, we also see better coordination in the countries where we operate. These measures, together with the worldwide vaccination campaign underway are positive. Nonetheless, difficulties remain, and we recently joined the Neptune Declaration urging the implementation of certain actions in support of seafarer wellbeing and crew changes.
  • Our liquidity is strong with $42.6 million of net cash proceeds from the Windcat sale. Additionally, we expect to collect more than $30 million in tax refund claims under the CARES Act. We remain committed to managing our balance sheet prudently, including the use of non-recourse debt to efficiently allocate our capital.
  • We have a diverse and technologically superior asset base with a dedicated and motivated team of employees. We have continued investing through the entire cycle and taken advantage of the opportunities to rejuvenate and enhance our fleet substantially.

SEACOR Marine is also uniquely positioned to benefit from an increasing focus on sustainability and the transition to a lower carbon economy. Among other initiatives, we have established a formal ESG Program, which is complemented by our unique fleet mix that includes liftboat assets that are poised to assist in the development of the U.S. offshore wind market, and modern platform support vessels with hybrid power systems that improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. We have been an early adopter of hybrid power vessel technology, with nine systems currently deployed. Additionally, we expect the heightened ESG focus in the industry to increase activity on meeting plug and abandonment, and decommissioning obligations in the Gulf of Mexico, for which our U.S. flag assets are well suited.

Lastly, I would like to acknowledge the crews and shore-based SEACOR Marine employees for their professionalism and commitment to maintaining safe and reliable operations in a difficult environment. They have continued to drive the business forward by providing uninterrupted service to our clients during unprecedented and challenging times.
___________________

(1 ) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability when applied to reportable segments and a non-GAAP measure when applied to individual vessels, fleet categories or the combined fleet.  DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its individual vessels, fleet categories, regions and combined fleet, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. leased-in expense for leased-in vessels).  DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures.  DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP.  See page 5 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide.  SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair.  Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters.  Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements.  Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made.  The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law.  It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any).  These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
(in thousands, except share data)

    Three Months Ended December 31,     Year ended December 31,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Operating Revenues   $ 36,044     $ 42,478     $ 141,837     $ 174,453  
Costs and Expenses:                                
Operating     25,562       22,567       91,145       109,523  
Administrative and general     8,556       10,577       40,051       39,791  
Lease expense     1,798       3,477       7,525       15,840  
Depreciation and amortization     15,247       13,733       57,167       57,166  
      51,163       50,354       195,888       222,320  
(Loss) Gain on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net     (1,796 )     (2,679 )     (17,588 )     (6,461 )
Operating Loss     (16,915 )     (10,555 )     (71,639 )     (54,328 )
Other Income (Expense):                                
Interest income     61       546       1,273       1,389  
Interest expense     (8,288 )     (7,130 )     (30,691 )     (28,956 )
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees     (11 )     (21 )     (47 )     (108 )
Derivative gains (losses), net     (894 )     (663 )     4,310       71  
Foreign currency gains, net     (1,286 )     (1,657 )     (1,294 )     (2,541 )
Other, net     (19 )     (1 )     (19 )     (1 )
      (10,437 )     (8,926 )     (26,468 )     (30,146 )
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (27,352 )     (19,481 )     (98,107 )     (84,474 )
Income Tax Benefit     1,865       (2,319 )     (22,924 )     (7,969 )
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (29,217 )     (17,162 )     (75,183 )     (76,505 )
Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (9,681 )     (2,277 )     (8,163 )     (14,459 )
Loss from Continuing Operations     (38,898 )     (19,439 )     (83,346 )     (90,964 )
(Loss) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax     51       (2,479 )     364       (7,731 )
Net Loss     (38,847 )     (21,918 )     (82,982 )     (98,695 )
Net Loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries     (31 )     (1,463 )     (4,067 )     (5,858 )
Net Loss attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.   $ (38,816 )   $ (20,455 )   $ (78,915 )   $ (92,837 )
                                 
Basic and Diluted Loss Per Common Share and Warrants of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.                                
Continuing operations   $ (1.54 )   $ (0.76 )   $ (3.20 )   $ (3.62 )
Discontinued operations     -       (0.10 )     0.02     $ (0.33 )
    $ (1.54 )   $ (0.86 )   $ (3.18 )   $ (3.95 )
Weighted Average Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding:                                
Basic and diluted shares     25,265,812       23,831,920       24,785,744       23,513,925  

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

    Dec. 31, 2020     Sep. 30, 2020     Jun. 30, 2020     Mar. 31,
2020		     Dec. 31, 2019  
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average Rates Per Day   $ 10,931     $ 11,052     $ 10,746     $ 10,886     $ 10,846  
Fleet Utilization     51 %     54 %     57 %     57 %     62 %
Fleet Available Days     5,824       5,807       5,258       5,361       5,726  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 32,693     $ 34,824     $ 32,389     $ 33,549     $ 38,259  
Bareboat charter     732       677       723       724       834  
Other marine services     2,619       700       813       1,394       3,385  
      36,044       36,201       33,925       35,667       42,478  
Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     13,057       13,401       10,704       11,186       12,726  
Repairs and maintenance     3,445       3,764       3,612       3,840       3,318  
Drydocking     1,753       585       566       1,365       766  
Insurance and loss reserves     1,670       1,764       1,489       840       1,557  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     2,081       2,131       2,075       1,841       2,193  
Other     3,556       3,074       1,682       1,664       2,007  
      25,562       24,719       20,128       20,736       22,567  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)     10,482       11,482       13,797       14,931       19,911  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense     1,798       1,200       1,202       3,325       3,477  
Administrative and general     8,556       8,861       13,241       9,393       10,577  
Depreciation and amortization     15,247       14,833       13,725       13,362       13,733  
      25,601       24,894       28,168       26,080       27,787  
(Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net     (1,796 )     233       (3,453 )     (12,572 )     (2,679 )
Operating Loss     (16,915 )     (13,179 )     (17,824 )     (23,721 )     (10,555 )
Other Income (Expense):                                        
Interest income     61       34       516       662       546  
Interest expense     (8,288 )     (8,312 )     (6,717 )     (7,374 )     (7,130 )
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees     (11 )     (11 )     (9 )     (16 )     (21 )
Derivative losses (gains), net     (894 )     5       85       5,114       (663 )
Foreign currency gains, net     (1,286 )     (911 )     193       710       (1,657 )
Other, net     (19 )                       (1 )
      (10,437 )     (9,195 )     (5,932 )     (904 )     (8,926 )
Loss Before from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (27,352 )     (22,374 )     (23,756 )     (24,625 )     (19,481 )
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense     1,865       (3,120 )     (15,007 )     (6,662 )     (2,319 )
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (29,217 )     (19,254 )     (8,749 )     (17,963 )     (17,162 )
Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (9,681 )     (588 )     2,081       25       (2,277 )
Loss from Continuing Operations     (38,898 )     (19,842 )     (6,668 )     (17,938 )     (19,439 )
(Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax     51       1,765       602       (2,054 )     (2,479 )
Net Loss     (38,847 )     (18,077 )     (6,066 )     (19,992 )     (21,918 )
Net (Loss) Income attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries     (31 )     4       7       (4,047 )     (1,463 )
Net Loss attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.   $ (38,816 )   $ (18,081 )   $ (6,073 )   $ (15,945 )   $ (20,455 )
                                         
Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Common Share and Warrants of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.                                        
Continuing operations   $ (1.54 )   $ (0.79 )   $ (0.26 )   $ (0.58 )   $ (0.76 )
Discontinued operations           0.07       0.02       (0.08 )     (0.10 )
    $ (1.54 )   $ (0.72 )   $ (0.24 )   $ (0.66 )   $ (0.86 )
Weighted Average Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding:                                        
Basic and Diluted     25,265       24,989       24,851       23,989       23,832  
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End     24,919       24,996       24,899       24,854       23,708  

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Dec. 31,
2020		     Sep. 30,
2020		     Jun. 30,
2020		     Mar. 31,
2020		     Dec. 31,
2019		  
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 18,405     $ 19,397     $ 15,574     $ 20,988     $ 19,285  
Fleet utilization     7 %     5 %     5 %     11 %     20 %
Fleet available days     1,797       1,871       1,842       1,864       1,956  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings   45.25     37     32     116     6  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     1,472       1,576       1,465       1,301       1,301  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 2,352     $ 1,668     $ 1,478     $ 4,375     $ 7,408  
Bareboat charter     732       731       723       724       732  
Other marine services     794       473       513       642       516  
      3,878       2,872       2,714       5,741       8,656  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     2,372       2,481       2,284       2,928       3,432  
Repairs and maintenance     386       338       314       617       782  
Drydocking     -       -       110       1,057       252  
Insurance and loss reserves     507       778       354       135       566  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     208       251       189       524       407  
Other     116       85       93       79       102  
      3,589       3,933       3,344       5,340       5,541  
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)   $ 289     $ (1,061 )   $ (630 )   $ 401     $ 3,115  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 677     $ 716     $ 741     $ 2,138     $ 2,283  
Depreciation and amortization     5,854       4,961       5,254       5,358       5,474  
                                         
Africa, primarily West Africa                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 8,674     $ 8,364     $ 9,001     $ 9,249     $ 9,435  
Fleet utilization     64 %     71 %     85 %     89 %     88 %
Fleet available days     1,288       1,288       1,304       1,346       1,349  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     120       45       90       56       68  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     276       124                    
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 7,196     $ 7,641     $ 9,944     $ 11,095     $ 11,249  
Other marine services     233       (385 )     (480 )     167       1,216  
      7,429       7,256       9,464       11,262       12,465  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     2,714       2,597       2,546       2,695       3,230  
Repairs and maintenance     1,295       1,066       1,379       1,435       1,242  
Drydocking     1,269       481       256       8       253  
Insurance and loss reserves     378       267       188       193       369  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     747       994       727       472       817  
Other     (838 )     686       565       571       976  
      5,565       6,091       5,661       5,374       6,887  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 1,864     $ 1,165     $ 3,803     $ 5,888     $ 5,578  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 1,056     $ 430     $ 417     $ 1,126     $ 757  
Depreciation and amortization     2,673       2,667       2,889       2,604       2,608  

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
 UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Dec. 31,
2020		     Sep. 30,
2020		     Jun. 30,
2020		     Mar. 31,
2020		     Dec. 31,
2019		  
Middle East and Asia                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 9,455     $ 9,670     $ 10,245     $ 9,634     $ 8,843  
Fleet utilization     75 %     78 %     82 %     73 %     82 %
Fleet available days     1,840       1,809       1,613       1,671       1,901  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     68     89     113     200     15  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     169     76     61     48     153  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 13,008     $ 13,672     $ 13,605     $ 11,767     $ 13,840  
Other marine services     927       296       514       420       678  
      13,935       13,968       14,119       12,187       14,518  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     5,411       5,171       3,795       3,811       4,129  
Repairs and maintenance     842       1,564       1,580       1,246       973  
Drydocking     41       104       200       414       146  
Insurance and loss reserves     501       451       430       339       408  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     604       482       955       665       769  
Other     3,618       1,771       819       683       635  
      11,017       9,543       7,779       7,158       7,060  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 2,918     $ 4,425     $ 6,340     $ 5,029     $ 7,458  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 47     $ 46     $ 32     $ 45     $ 42  
Depreciation and amortization     4,505       4,379       3,921       3,790       3,963  
                                         
Latin America                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 12,921     $ 13,355     $ 10,752     $ 9,397     $ 8,649  
Fleet utilization     82 %     99 %     97 %     93 %     69 %
Fleet available days     716       655       408       389       429  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     66       7           3     35  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status                           65  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 7,538     $ 8,621     $ 4,251     $ 3,396     $ 2,541  
Bareboat charter                             102  
Other marine services     555       212       168       149       261  
      8,093       8,833       4,419       3,545       2,904  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     1,764       2,342       1,377       1,215       1,081  
Repairs and maintenance     780       704       255       392       234  
Drydocking     443                   (114 )     114  
Insurance and loss reserves     150       138       105       69       79  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     416       307       132       135       127  
Other     497       444       123       305       188  
      4,050       3,935       1,992       2,002       1,823  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 4,043     $ 4,898     $ 2,427     $ 1,543     $ 1,081  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 18     $ 9     $ 9     $ 9     $ 9  
Depreciation and amortization     1,924       1,708       950       899       1,037  

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
 UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Dec. 31,
2020		     Sep. 30,
2020		     Jun. 30,
2020		     Mar. 31,
2020		     Dec. 31,
2019		  
Europe, Continuing Operations                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked     34,999       35,000       34,192       32,038       35,000  
Fleet utilization     40 %     50 %     100 %     100 %     100 %
Fleet available days     184       184       91       91       92  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     18                          
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     92       92                    
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 2,600     $ 3,220     $ 3,111     $ 2,916     $ 3,221  
Bareboat charter           (54 )                  
Other marine services     110       106       98       16       714  
      2,710       3,272       3,209       2,932       3,935  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     796       810       702       537       854  
Repairs and maintenance     142       92       84       150       87  
Drydocking                             1  
Insurance and loss reserves     134       130       412       104       135  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     106       97       72       45       73  
Other     164       88       82       26       106  
      1,342       1,217       1,352       862       1,256  
Direct Vessel Profit for Continuing Operations (1)   $ 1,368     $ 2,055     $ 1,857     $ 2,070     $ 2,679  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ -     $ -     $ 3     $ 7     $ 386  
Depreciation and amortization     291       1,117       711       711       651  

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Dec. 31,
2020		     Sep. 30,
2020		     Jun. 30,
2020		     Mar. 31,
2020		     Dec. 31,
2019		  
Anchor handling towing supply                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 7,967     $ 7,388     $ 8,383     $ 8,012     $ 8,095  
Fleet utilization     44 %     54 %     43 %     39 %     48 %
Fleet available days     641       644       667       709       705  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     133     21     76     74     33  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     228     276     273     273     337  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 2,236     $ 2,564     $ 2,413     $ 2,225     $ 2,714  
Other marine services     433       (147 )     (137 )     559       1,076  
      2,669       2,417       2,276       2,784       3,790  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     1,149       950       853       892       1,212  
Repairs and maintenance     542       432       679       408       330  
Drydocking     847       (2 )     (19 )     22       -  
Insurance and loss reserves     199       139       159       45       208  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     258       148       168       216       145  
Other     535       370       341       259       366  
      3,530       2,037       2,181       1,842       2,261  
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)   $ (861 )   $ 380     $ 95     $ 942     $ 1,529  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 1,127     $ 505     $ 518     $ 1,216     $ 872  
Depreciation and amortization     494       495       500       561       522  
                                         
Fast support                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 8,074     $ 8,421     $ 8,590     $ 8,472     $ 8,257  
Fleet utilization     60 %     63 %     72 %     76 %     78 %
Fleet available days     2,300       2,300       2,426       2,521       2,935  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     155     71     137     156     82  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     549     421     285     273     341  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 11,151     $ 12,212     $ 15,078     $ 16,284     $ 18,877  
Bareboat charter     732       731       723       724       732  
Other marine services     (283 )     (256 )     (372 )     (355 )     (40 )
      11,600       12,687       15,429       16,653       19,569  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     4,409       4,180       4,166       4,659       5,071  
Repairs and maintenance     1,604       1,642       1,922       2,278       1,873  
Drydocking     912       587       274       36       357  
Insurance and loss reserves     471       353       304       332       541  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     836       976       1,180       904       1,098  
Other     2,085       1,489       1,203       1,000       1,346  
      10,317       9,227       9,049       9,209       10,286  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 1,283     $ 3,460     $ 6,380     $ 7,444     $ 9,283  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 352     $ 351     $ 352     $ 352     $ 352  
Depreciation and amortization     5,113       5,105       5,405       5,118       5,447  

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Dec. 31,
2020		     Sep. 30,
2020		     Jun. 30,
2020		     Mar. 31,
2020		     Dec. 31,
2019		  
Supply                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 11,373     $ 11,355     $ 8,477     $ 7,360     $ 7,179  
Fleet utilization     63 %     74 %     83 %     79 %     87 %
Fleet available days     1,360       1,257       527       2,521       338  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     12       23       13       3        
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     353       229       61              
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 9,714     $ 10,541     $ 3,713     $ 2,520     $ 2,114  
Bareboat charter           (55 )                 102  
Other marine services     482       92       (53 )     (69 )     582  
      10,196       10,578       3,660       2,451       2,798  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     3,364       3,821       1,591       1,206       1,369  
Repairs and maintenance     735       968       375       348       159  
Drydocking     (2 )           197             142  
Insurance and loss reserves     238       230       106       67       65  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     622       601       219       119       377  
Other     1,205       1,022       246       397       314  
      6,162       6,642       2,734       2,137       2,426  
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)   $ 4,034     $ 3,936     $ 926     $ 314     $ 372  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $     $     $     $     $ 381  
Depreciation and amortization     3,060       2,673       1,000       787       823  
                                         
Specialty                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Fleet available days           42       91       91       92  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status           42       91       91       92  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Other marine services   $     $     $     $     $  
                                         
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel                       13       6  
Repairs and maintenance           35       46       11       5  
Insurance and loss reserves     (7 )     13       16       20       9  
Fuel, lubes and supplies           (8 )     (2 )     22        
Other           32       67       101       64  
      (7 )     72       127       167       84  
Direct Vessel Loss (1)   $ 7     $ (72 )   $ (127 )   $ (167 )   $ (84 )
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Depreciation and amortization   $     $ 27     $ 127     $ 128     $ 128  

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Dec. 31,
2020		     Sep. 30,
2020		     Jun. 30,
2020		     Mar. 31,
2020		     Dec. 31,
2019		  
Liftboats                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 24,561     $ 27,947     $ 24,894     $ 27,513     $ 27,453  
Fleet utilization     27 %     23 %     30 %     31 %     36 %
Fleet available days     1,432       1,472       1,456       1,456       1,472  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     18     64     9     141     6  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     880       899       816       664       657  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 9,406     $ 9,319     $ 11,001     $ 12,339     $ 14,375  
Other marine services     395       316       306       250       732  
      9,801       9,635       11,307       12,589       15,107  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     3,742       3,963       3,545       4,097       4,588  
Repairs and maintenance     524       624       407       650       776  
Drydocking     (1 )           111       1,307       267  
Insurance and loss reserves     690       1,055       893       679       711  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     349       370       343       490       550  
Other     1,642       538       219       147       338  
      6,946       6,550       5,518       7,370       7,230  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 2,855     $ 3,085     $ 5,789     $ 5,219     $ 7,877  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 19     $ 31     $ 44     $ 1,497     $ 1,497  
Depreciation and amortization     6,009       5,980       6,081       6,128       6,136  
                                         
Crew transfer                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 2,025     $ 2,025     $ 2,025     $ 1,982     $ 2,023  
Fleet utilization     100 %     100 %     100 %     60 %     48 %
Fleet available days     92       92       91       151       184  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings                             4  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status                       48       92  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 187     $ 187     $ 184     $ 181     $ 179  
Other marine services     1       (9 )     (10 )     (12 )     3  
      188       178       174       169       182  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     69       72       47       72       65  
Repairs and maintenance     34       16       56       92       28  
Drydocking     (3 )                        
Insurance and loss reserves     5       -                   18  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     3       6       10       4       4  
Other     18       24       23       11       21  
      126       118       136       179       136  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 62     $ 60     $ 38     $ (10 )   $ 46  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense                              
Depreciation and amortization     1,541       62.0       62       31       170  

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Dec. 31,
2020		     Sep. 30,
2020		     Jun. 30,
2020		     Mar. 31,
2020		     Dec. 31,
2019		  
Other Activity                                        
Operating Revenues:                                        
Other marine services   $ 1,591     $ 720     $ 1,056     $ 1,029     $ 1,032  
      1,591       720       1,056       1,029       1,032  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     324       415       502       247       415  
Repairs and maintenance     6       47       128       53       147  
Insurance and loss reserves     74       (26 )     11       (303 )     5  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     13       38       157       86       19  
Other     (1,928 )     (401 )     (417 )     (251 )     (442 )
      (1,511 )     73       381       (168 )     144  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 3,102     $ 647     $ 675     $ 1,197     $ 888  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 300     $ 335     $ 241     $ 285     $ 375  
Depreciation and amortization     (970 )     545       553       552       507  

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

    Dec. 31, 2020     Sep. 30, 2020     Jun. 30, 2020     Mar. 31,
2020		     Dec. 31, 2019  
ASSETS                                        
Current Assets:                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 32,666     $ 42,314     $ 51,888     $ 67,441     $ 81,382  
Restricted cash     3,352       3,352       3,352       3,353       3,104  
Receivables:                                        
Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts     45,325       48,294       52,169       43,602       43,050  
Other     10,924       18,365       13,814       27,249       18,239  
Receivables from SEACOR Holdings     18,832       18,814       14,394              
Tax Receivable     13,556       11,770                    
Inventories     576       573       1,409       1,575       1,228  
Prepaid expenses and other     3,230       3,438       2,835       2,092       1,940  
Assets held for sale     50,235       46,768       44,616       54,182       45,718  
Total current assets     178,696       193,688       184,477       199,494       194,661  
Property and Equipment:                                        
Historical cost     1,012,873       996,370       987,741       857,118       899,024  
Accumulated depreciation     (291,538 )     (280,468 )     (271,097 )     (264,365 )     (308,917 )
      721,335       715,902       716,644       592,753       590,107  
Construction in progress     32,327       51,969       52,456       49,186       70,806  
Net property and equipment     753,662       767,871       769,100       641,939       660,913  
Right-of-Use Asset - Operating Leases     7,134       7,670       8,148       8,286       16,537  
Right-of-Use Asset - Finance Lease     129       137                    
Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies     75,308       84,701       87,177       109,844       120,831  
Construction Reserve Funds                       3,745       12,893  
Other Assets     2,734       3,108       3,200       3,227       3,358  
    $ 1,017,663     $ 1,057,175     $ 1,052,102     $ 966,535     $ 1,009,193  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                                        
Current Liabilities:                                        
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   $ 7,030     $ 9,446     $ 11,579     $ 13,167     $ 14,896  
Current lease liability - Finance     36       27       -              
Current portion of long-term debt     32,377       52,108       51,793       37,084       17,802  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     29,967       28,888       21,323       30,064       24,598  
Due to SEACOR Holdings                       66       74  
Other current liabilities     31,467       29,548       29,642       29,154       35,387  
Liabilities held for sale     30,927       28,555       28,882       27,392       27,540  
Total current liabilities     131,804       148,572       143,219       136,927       120,297  
Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities     4,345       5,239       6,067       7,352       9,255  
Long-Term Finance Lease Liabilities     105       113                    
Long-Term Debt     440,510       426,711       422,569       333,121       355,714  
Conversion Option Liability on Convertible Senior Notes     2       1       6       91       5,205  
Deferred Income Taxes     35,822       36,075       23,740       25,793       33,564  
Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities     3,239       3,810       5,137       7,940       6,234  
Total liabilities     615,827       620,521       600,738       511,224       530,269  
Equity:                                        
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:                                        
Common stock     235       235       232       231       219  
Additional paid-in capital     451,179       450,320       449,116       447,425       429,318  
(Accumulated Deficit) Retained earnings     (51,839 )     (13,023 )     5,058       11,131       27,076  
Shares held in treasury     (848 )     (848 )     (847 )     (844 )     (669 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax     2,790       (380 )     (2,541 )     (2,971 )     1,548  
      401,517       436,304       451,018       454,972       457,492  
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries     319       350       346       339       21,432  
Total equity     401,836       436,654       451,364       455,311       478,924  
    $ 1,017,663     $ 1,057,175     $ 1,052,102     $ 966,535     $ 1,009,193  

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS

    Owned     Joint Ventured     Leased-in     Managed     Total  
December 31, 2020                                        
AHTS     4             2             6  
FSV     26       5       1       1       33  
Supply     15       27             1       43  
Specialty           3                   3  
Liftboats     14             1             15  
Crew Transfer Assets Held for Sale     40       5                   45  
Crew transfer Continuing Operations     1                         1  
      100       40       4       2       146  
September 30, 2020                                        
AHTS     4             3             7  
FSV     26       5       1       1       33  
Supply     14       27             2       43  
Specialty           3                   3  
Liftboats     14             2             16  
Crew Transfer Assets Held for Sale     40       4                   44  
Crew transfer Continuing Operations     1                         1  
      99       39       6       3       147  

 


