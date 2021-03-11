How Kieran O’Brien Is Disrupting The Influencer Marketing Industry With MediaKits.com

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kieran O’Brien is the 21 year old Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MediaKits.com - a software as a service (SAAS) for social media influencers, bloggers and music artists to create electronic press kits, using real-time, application program interface (API) data and Google Analytics. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, he is also the Founder of a digital marketing company that has helped hundreds of automotive shops around the world maximize revenue and grow their customer base.

The idea for MediaKits.com was hatched nearly five years ago, when a friend of Kieran’s approached him for help assembling a Media Kit, a notable automotive industry influencer, the kit would serve as the friend’s virtual business card/bio for would-be clients who hired him to hype their various automotive brands and products online. Kieran thought that creating the Media Kit for his friend would be easy – and was shocked to discover that no pre-existing, off-the-shelf application existed to help with the job! So, after building the Media Kit for his influencer friend, the idea was forged to build an online tool that any social media influencer, blogger or recording artist could use. This user-friendly tool would pull real-time data on numbers of followers, songs downloaded/records sold or other important data that an individual could use to help position him or herself most attractively to potential advertisers or sponsors.

In early 2020, Kieran and his partner Andrea Khoury – owner of KhouryPR in Fairfax, Virginia and herself a “mommy blogger” – and their team began developing their online application, which launched in February 2021. As the only tool on the market that allows influencers to create EPK’s imbedded with real-time data, MediaKits is initially free to use. However, if the influencer desires a more individualized kit or access to additional information and templates, he or she will pay between $9 and $29 per month. Providing the tool for free will allow Kieran’s team to amass a large database of users, which will eventually be used to launch a “matchmaking capability” on the back-end of the application. Eventually this functionality will allow bloggers & influencers to connect with advertisers and music artists to connect with sponsors – which will be another lucrative stream of revenue for the company.

Kieran, Andrea and their third Co-Founder, 20 Year Old podcast host & entrepreneur, Casey Adams are currently generating awareness of their application and raising their initial seed-round of capital. They hope to attract 10,000 users by the end of 2021.

MediaKits.com provides a simple and easy to use platform for influencers, bloggers, and musicians to create a custom media kit online with real time data and analytics.